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Reston
👔 Reston, VA Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Roles
2 days ago
Reston is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who like big projects, tech, and complex teams. If you’re ready to move up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.
Preconstruction Manager, Heavy Civil Construction
- Employer: Michels Corporation
- Location: Reston, VA (heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,000 – $212,000
Lead alternative-delivery megaprojects in energy, infrastructure, and transportation. Great fit if you have heavy civil experience and want a role that mixes client strategy, pricing, and project leadership.
Junior Program Operations Specialist
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,700 – $165,200
Early-career role for psychology or behavioral science grads who want to support national security programs. You’ll help with staffing analytics, structured interviews, and workforce planning, with a path into defense/Intel operations.
Traveling General Superintendent – Healthcare Construction
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Based in Reston, VA (100% travel, National Healthcare Division)
- Type: Full-time
Oversee large, complex healthcare projects from planning through closeout. Ideal for seasoned superintendents (12+ years) who like leading big field teams and don’t mind living on the road.
Senior Director, Product Management
- Employer: Nemetschek Group (GoCanvas)
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
Senior leadership role owning product vision and roadmap for a mobile-first field operations platform. You’ll build and lead a product org, drive strategy, and partner closely with design, engineering, and go-to-market.
Environmental Project Manager II
- Employer: HydroGeoLogic, Inc. (HGL)
- Location: Reston, VA (hybrid: 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,830 – $167,137
Manage CERCLA and RCRA cleanup projects for EPA and USACE, including budgets, field work, and technical reports. Great for environmental pros who want to lead multi-year remediation projects and mentor staff.
Director, Workday Success Plan Consulting Management
- Employer: Workday
- Location: Reston, VA (Flex Work, ~50% in-office/field per quarter)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US range): $193,300 – $343,300
Executive-level role leading a multi-tier consulting org in the Office of the CHRO space. You’ll drive adoption of Workday HCM and AI agents, own delivery strategy, and act as executive sponsor on high-stakes accounts.
Enterprise Agile Coach (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Lumen Solutions Group Inc.
- Location: Remote, with occasional DC/Reston onsite
- Type: 12-month contract-to-hire
Lead an enterprise-wide SAFe transformation and shift the org from projects to products. Perfect for SPC6-certified coaches with deep experience running multiple ARTs and influencing senior tech leadership.
Director, Deal Desk, AMER
- Employer: Anaplan
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $152,000 – $219,000
Player-coach role leading the AMER Deal Desk team and personally structuring complex SaaS and marketplace deals. Great match if you love pricing strategy, contracts, and partnering with Sales and Finance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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