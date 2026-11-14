Reston is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who like big projects, tech, and complex teams. If you’re ready to move up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Michels Corporation

Michels Corporation Location: Reston, VA (heavy travel)

(heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $154,000 – $212,000

Lead alternative-delivery megaprojects in energy, infrastructure, and transportation. Great fit if you have heavy civil experience and want a role that mixes client strategy, pricing, and project leadership.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,700 – $165,200

Early-career role for psychology or behavioral science grads who want to support national security programs. You’ll help with staffing analytics, structured interviews, and workforce planning, with a path into defense/Intel operations.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Based in Reston, VA (100% travel, National Healthcare Division)

Based in (100% travel, National Healthcare Division) Type: Full-time

Oversee large, complex healthcare projects from planning through closeout. Ideal for seasoned superintendents (12+ years) who like leading big field teams and don’t mind living on the road.

Employer: Nemetschek Group (GoCanvas)

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role owning product vision and roadmap for a mobile-first field operations platform. You’ll build and lead a product org, drive strategy, and partner closely with design, engineering, and go-to-market.

Employer: HydroGeoLogic, Inc. (HGL)

Location: Reston, VA (hybrid: 3 days in office)

(hybrid: 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,830 – $167,137

Manage CERCLA and RCRA cleanup projects for EPA and USACE, including budgets, field work, and technical reports. Great for environmental pros who want to lead multi-year remediation projects and mentor staff.

Employer: Workday

Location: Reston, VA (Flex Work, ~50% in-office/field per quarter)

(Flex Work, ~50% in-office/field per quarter) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (US range): $193,300 – $343,300

Executive-level role leading a multi-tier consulting org in the Office of the CHRO space. You’ll drive adoption of Workday HCM and AI agents, own delivery strategy, and act as executive sponsor on high-stakes accounts.

Employer: Lumen Solutions Group Inc.

Location: Remote, with occasional DC/Reston onsite

Type: 12-month contract-to-hire

Lead an enterprise-wide SAFe transformation and shift the org from projects to products. Perfect for SPC6-certified coaches with deep experience running multiple ARTs and influencing senior tech leadership.

Employer: Anaplan

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $152,000 – $219,000

Player-coach role leading the AMER Deal Desk team and personally structuring complex SaaS and marketplace deals. Great match if you love pricing strategy, contracts, and partnering with Sales and Finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.