Reston is busy right now with security and disaster-response hiring, especially around federal work and executive protection. If you’ve got clearance, FEMA experience, or EP skills, there’s real money and impact here.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Reston, VA / Northern Virginia client sites

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850

Work on the new Beacon intelligence program, building detailed targeting packages and leads that support national security operations. This role is ideal if you already hold a TS/SCI with polygraph and have strong intel research/targeting experience.

Employer: ICF

Location: Reston, VA (Nationwide travel, U.S.-based)

Type: On-call / part-time, travel-based deployments

Salary (FT equivalent): $46,004 – $78,207

Join ICF’s disaster management team as an on-call specialist helping communities rebuild public infrastructure after major disasters. Great fit if you have 3+ years FEMA Public Assistance plus construction/engineering or estimating experience and can travel on short notice.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Reston, VA (Global HQ, domestic & international travel)

Type: Full-time, overtime-eligible

Salary: $59,150 – $106,925

Provide close protection and secure transport for senior executives and VIP visitors, including travel, advance work, and threat assessments. Best for experienced EP or law enforcement pros who meet VA DCJS PPS requirements and can work a flexible, on-call style schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.