Reston’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with government, SEC, or clearance experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Chugach Government Solutions, LLC

Chugach Government Solutions, LLC Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid / On-site; also hiring in Anchorage, AK)

(Hybrid / On-site; also hiring in Anchorage, AK) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead general ledger, financial reporting, and month/year-end close across multiple entities in a government contracting environment. Great fit if you have 6–10+ years in govcon accounting, strong Excel skills, and want to mentor a team while tightening processes and controls.

Alternate posting: Indeed listing for Senior Accounting Manager

Employer: Fannie Mae

Location: Reston, VA (On-site cadence set by manager)

(On-site cadence set by manager) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $97,000/year (target hiring range)

Early-career or next-step role where you’ll analyze transactions, help with 10-Q and 10-K reporting, and build a strong base in financial reporting for a major housing finance player. Ideal if you have an Accounting/Finance degree, are CPA or CPA-eligible, and want SEC reporting exposure.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Reston, VA (also hiring in Aurora, CO)

(also hiring in Aurora, CO) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,000 – $258,000/year

Senior finance leader role on a government life-support/facilities O&M contract, managing a team and owning budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and invoicing across multiple contract types. You’ll need an active TS/SCI (with ability to get a CI poly), strong govcon finance/accounting experience, and comfort working in Costpoint and Excel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Reston’s finance and accounting roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.