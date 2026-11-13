Reston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to high-tech hospital roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a cardiac cath lab, preparing patients, monitoring during procedures, and assisting physicians with device placement. Great fit if you’re an experienced Registered Nurse with strong cardiac, hemodynamic, and emergency-response skills.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, Friday–Sunday

Pay: $3,217 per week

Short-term travel CT tech role with a weekend schedule, ideal if you like compressed workweeks. Comes with benefits like dental, vision, life insurance, CE, and referral bonuses.

Employer: MFI (fertility) – VCRM Fertility

Location: Reston, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Hands-on role in a fertility clinic, helping with vitals, procedures (like egg retrievals and embryo transfers), injections, phlebotomy, and patient education. Good match if you’re a certified MA who cares about women’s health and wants stable hours plus 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: American Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates

Location: Reston, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Office Hours: Mon–Thu 8:30am–4:45pm, Fri 7:30am–2:30pm

Mon–Thu 8:30am–4:45pm, Fri 7:30am–2:30pm Pay: $22.00–$26.00/hour

Outpatient specialty office role with a mix of clinical and front-desk work—vitals, injections, triage, refills, prior auths, and scheduling. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, PTO, and free parking; 2+ years MA experience preferred, and Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.