Reston’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around government work, aviation tech, and high-end litigation. Here are several strong roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal Location: Remote , with occasional support in Reston, VA (plus Beltsville, MD / Huntsville, AL)

, with occasional support in (plus Beltsville, MD / Huntsville, AL) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex federal contracts work for a major government contractor. You’ll be the go‑to person for NDAs, TAs, contracts/subcontracts, OCIs, proposals, and bid strategy across multiple contract types (Cost, FFP, T&M, IDIQ, GWACs, GSA).

Employer: Electra.aero

Location: Reston, VA (supports Manassas HQ)

(supports Manassas HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 + bonus & benefits

Help build a trade compliance program from the ground up for a hybrid‑electric aircraft company backed by major industry players. You’ll work hands-on with ITAR/EAR/OFAC, export licensing, restricted party screening, and import compliance, with clear room to grow.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Reston, VA (open to other U.S. offices; hybrid)

(open to other U.S. offices; hybrid) Type: Full-time, Of Counsel

Salary: $400,000 – $500,000 per year, plus benefits

Senior products liability litigator role focused on pharma/medical device Daubert and Rule 702 work. Ideal if you have a science background (MD/MPH/PharmD/Epidemiology) and 8+ years at an AmLaw‑style firm, and want to own high-level brief writing, strategy, and supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reston employers often hire fast when they see the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.