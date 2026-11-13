Reston’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for folks with defense, intel, and cloud backgrounds. If you’ve got clearance and program or product chops, these are worth a look.

Employer: MetroStar

MetroStar Location: Reston, VA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $166,000 – $189,000 + potential bonuses

This role blends product management and IT program leadership for the Defense Intelligence Enterprise, working closely with government stakeholders. You’ll own roadmap, adoption, and stakeholder relationships, and it requires an active TS/SCI with CI Poly plus 5+ years in product/program leadership.

Employer: Archer partnering with Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence

partnering with Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $83,000 – $166,100 + bonus and equity eligible

Lead cross-org programs for sovereign and government cloud—driving scope, milestones, risk, and delivery across engineering, security, and compliance. US citizenship is required; cloud, Agile, and large-scale technical program experience are big pluses, and an active clearance is preferred.

Employer: Draper

Location: Reston, VA 20190

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 – $340,000

High-impact strategy role turning Draper’s national security vision into action for the Department of the Navy and Combatant Commands. You’ll shape long-range investments, lead executive-level engagements, and must bring ~15 years’ Defense/IC management experience and an active Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility.

Employer: The Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State University (ARL)

Location: Reston, VA (primarily on-site; some hybrid possible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $74,760 – $112,200

Project leadership role supporting mission-driven R&D for C5ISRT and information advantage programs. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, reporting, and stakeholder communication; U.S. citizenship and eligibility for Top Secret/SCI are required, with 1–3+ years of relevant project experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person, especially in cleared leadership roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.