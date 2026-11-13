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Reston
👔 Reston, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Reston’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for folks with defense, intel, and cloud backgrounds. If you’ve got clearance and program or product chops, these are worth a look.
Sr. Product Manager I (Defense Intelligence)
- Employer: MetroStar
- Location: Reston, VA (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $166,000 – $189,000 + potential bonuses
This role blends product management and IT program leadership for the Defense Intelligence Enterprise, working closely with government stakeholders. You’ll own roadmap, adoption, and stakeholder relationships, and it requires an active TS/SCI with CI Poly plus 5+ years in product/program leadership.
Senior Technical Program Manager (Oracle Government Cloud)
- Employer: Archer partnering with Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,000 – $166,100 + bonus and equity eligible
Lead cross-org programs for sovereign and government cloud—driving scope, milestones, risk, and delivery across engineering, security, and compliance. US citizenship is required; cloud, Agile, and large-scale technical program experience are big pluses, and an active clearance is preferred.
Strategy Director (National Security & R&D)
- Employer: Draper
- Location: Reston, VA 20190
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $340,000
High-impact strategy role turning Draper’s national security vision into action for the Department of the Navy and Combatant Commands. You’ll shape long-range investments, lead executive-level engagements, and must bring ~15 years’ Defense/IC management experience and an active Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility.
Project Manager – Information Advantage Office
- Employer: The Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State University (ARL)
- Location: Reston, VA (primarily on-site; some hybrid possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,760 – $112,200
Project leadership role supporting mission-driven R&D for C5ISRT and information advantage programs. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, reporting, and stakeholder communication; U.S. citizenship and eligibility for Top Secret/SCI are required, with 1–3+ years of relevant project experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person, especially in cleared leadership roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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