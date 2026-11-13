Reston’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building strong teams before the next rush hits. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Ariake Japanese Restaurant

Ariake Japanese Restaurant Location: Reston, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $4,700–$4,900 per month

Lead daily operations at a busy Japanese restaurant, from staff scheduling and training to inventory and customer service. Good fit if you have strong leadership skills, know POS systems, and want a flexible schedule plus an employee discount.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $18.00/hour (overnights +$2.00/hr; extra pay for certifications and trainer roles)

Hands-on role where you rotate between kitchen, guest service, and light marketing while serving chef-designed menus. Comes with a free shift meal, employee discount, holiday pay at 1.5x, health benefits, 401(k), and real paths to grow into trainer or supervisor.

Employer: Sixty Vines

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$20+/hour

Keep the open kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, managing trash and recycling, and helping maintain a clean, safe back-of-house. Offers flexible schedules, insurance after 60 days (with hours requirement), and unique perks like wine country trips and support for sommelier/WSET certification.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—restaurants often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.