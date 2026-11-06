💰 Reston Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple $95K–$170K+ Roles

Reston’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with FP&A, CPA, or GovCon experience. If you’re ready to level up your money skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securiport

Securiport Location: Reston, VA (corporate HQ, global operations)

(corporate HQ, global operations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on corporate accounting role with a global twist. You’ll handle quarterly reporting, global reconciliations, and domestic/international payments (including FX and wires). Active CPA is required, and experience with multicurrency and multinational operations is a big plus.

Employer: Capital Search Group (recruiting for a GovCon client)

(recruiting for a GovCon client) Location: Reston, VA – hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Targeted $120K–$150K + bonus + equity (flexible by experience)

Lead the financials for a portfolio of government contracts. You’ll own EACs, revenue recognition, cost accounting, budgeting/forecasting, and month-end close support, while helping build out processes and reporting. Great fit if you know GovCon contract types and want a visible role with senior leadership.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Reston, VA (hybrid; also open to NY, Short Hills, Austin)

(hybrid; also open to NY, Short Hills, Austin) Type: Full-time

Salary: Expected range $124,167–$172,003/year, plus benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401(k))

Senior-level role blending strategic finance, market intelligence, and leadership. You’ll guide client profitability analysis, market and competitor assessments, and investment business cases, and lead a small team of analysts. Ideal for backgrounds in FP&A, corporate strategy, consulting, or investment banking.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Reston, VA (hybrid; also open to NY, Baltimore, Short Hills)

(hybrid; also open to NY, Baltimore, Short Hills) Type: Full-time

Salary: Expected range $95,000–$138,000/year, plus benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401(k))

High-impact FP&A role focused on a $500M expense and capex program. You’ll handle budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis, monthly close support, and cost-savings analysis, and work closely with senior finance leaders. Great if you have 5+ years in FP&A or expense management and love building models and clear reports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reston employers are growing fast, and strong finance talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.