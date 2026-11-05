🧑‍💼 Reston, VA HR Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Reston’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for people who like strategy, leadership development, and recruiting. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel Corporation Location: Reston, VA (office-based; some travel)

(office-based; some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,900 – $154,700/year

Handle complex workplace and labor investigations, grievances, and disputes for a global engineering giant. Great fit if you know EEOC/FMLA/FLSA, enjoy detailed case work, and want a high-impact role with strong benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Tanium

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $250,000/year + equity & benefits

Senior HR business partner role advising C‑level leaders at a fast-moving tech company. Ideal if you have 10+ years in HR, love org design and change management, and want to own people strategy for a major business function.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Reston, VA (hybrid, weekly in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000 – $138,000/year

Design and run enterprise-wide leadership programs for a major national security contractor. Great for someone with 8+ years in talent/OD who enjoys building frameworks, high-potential programs, and presenting to senior leaders.

Employer: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare

Location: Reston, VA (hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recruit nurses, physicians, and other healthcare pros for global medical missions. Good match if you have 1+ year of recruiting, like fast-paced work, and want to grow your skills in healthcare staffing and ATS tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reston employers are moving fast on strong HR talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.