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🧑💼 Reston, VA HR Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities
Reston’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for people who like strategy, leadership development, and recruiting. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.
Labor Relations Specialist
- Employer: Bechtel Corporation
- Location: Reston, VA (office-based; some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,900 – $154,700/year
Handle complex workplace and labor investigations, grievances, and disputes for a global engineering giant. Great fit if you know EEOC/FMLA/FLSA, enjoy detailed case work, and want a high-impact role with strong benefits and paid time off.
Director, HRBP
- Employer: Tanium
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $250,000/year + equity & benefits
Senior HR business partner role advising C‑level leaders at a fast-moving tech company. Ideal if you have 10+ years in HR, love org design and change management, and want to own people strategy for a major business function.
Leadership Development Lead
- Employer: Peraton
- Location: Reston, VA (hybrid, weekly in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000 – $138,000/year
Design and run enterprise-wide leadership programs for a major national security contractor. Great for someone with 8+ years in talent/OD who enjoys building frameworks, high-potential programs, and presenting to senior leaders.
Healthcare Recruiter
- Employer: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare
- Location: Reston, VA (hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Recruit nurses, physicians, and other healthcare pros for global medical missions. Good match if you have 1+ year of recruiting, like fast-paced work, and want to grow your skills in healthcare staffing and ATS tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reston employers are moving fast on strong HR talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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