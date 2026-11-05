📣 Reston, VA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings

Reston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know B2B, tech, or government. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Reston, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $198,200

Help lead PR for a major aerospace and defense technology player. You’ll own earned media strategy, pitch national and trade outlets, prep executives for interviews, and partner closely with internal teams and an external PR agency.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Any U.S. office (includes Reston, VA), hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,276 – $237,355

Senior PR/media relations role at a global law firm, shaping strategy across practices and markets. You’ll craft messaging, build journalist relationships, and lead proactive outreach with support from internal teams and PR agencies.

Employer: GoCanvas

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + incentives/bonuses mentioned)

Frontline outbound role driving new business for a field-operations SaaS platform. Expect high activity (calls, demos, opportunities) and close partnership with Sales Executives, with strong training and growth perks.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Reston, VA (remote possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,001 – $240,000

High-impact BD leader role focused on defense and intelligence accounts. You’ll run full capture cycles on large (

$25M) federal deals, drive revenue growth with DoD/IC, and must bring TS/SCI clearance and deep federal sales experience.

Employer: SolarWinds

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Player-coach RevOps role owning sales process, territories, routing, and pipeline reporting for a B2B SaaS org. Great fit if you’re a Salesforce power user who likes building forecasting, deal desk, and comp operations.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Reston, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,001 – $240,000

Lead BD strategy for DHS (CBP, ICE, TSA, USCIS) with a focus on large captures and long-term relationships. Ideal for someone with 5+ years DHS BD experience and eligibility for a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Nuix

Location: Reston, VA (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on B2B marketing role running campaigns and events across the U.S., Canada, and LATAM. You’ll work in Pardot/Salesforce, support field events, and adapt global programs for regional audiences.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,600 – $122,100

Great fit if you’re organized and love events and relationship work. You’ll coordinate sponsorships, memberships, and philanthropy programs, manage budgets and logistics, and support volunteer and partner activities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and value transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.