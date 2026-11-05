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Reston
💻 Reston, VA Tech Roundup: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
5 days ago
Reston’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cleared engineers and cloud pros. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the DC metro, this is a great moment to level up.
Senior Data Engineer (Clearance Required) – Remote US
- Employer: ICF
- Location: Remote (US), client in Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,614 – $167,644
Design and maintain large-scale federal data pipelines in AWS/Azure, working closely with data scientists and DevOps. Fully remote but requires Top Secret clearance and US citizenship.
Full Stack Software Engineer (Java)
- Employer: Fannie Mae
- Location: Reston, VA (onsite cadence)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $109,000 – $142,000
Build Angular + Java/Spring Boot apps on AWS for core housing finance systems. Great fit if you have 2+ years full-stack experience and want strong benefits and stable enterprise work.
Architect / Technical Lead
- Employer: Inadev
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid 2–3 days onsite + DC client sites)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a sprint team’s technical direction on a cloud-native, AI-augmented platform. Requires 8+ years software engineering, strong AWS/CI/CD skills, US citizenship, and ability to obtain a federal clearance.
Forward Deployed Engineer III (6706)
- Employer: MetroStar
- Location: Reston, VA (5 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $187,000 – $225,000
Act as chief technologist across AI/ML, cloud, and enterprise integration for high-impact government programs. Needs TS/SCI with CI Poly and 10+ years technical leadership.
Test Engineer (Clearance Required) – Remote US
- Employer: ICF
- Location: Remote (US), client in Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,499 – $138,549
Own UAT, regression, and automated testing for federal applications. Fully remote with Top Secret clearance required and strong QA/UAT background.
AI Database Developer – Consulting Technical Manager
- Employer: Archer (for Oracle)
- Location: Reston, VA (onsite, some client visits)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on Oracle database + AI role building vector-enabled, geospatial-heavy data platforms for IC missions. Requires TS/SCI with Poly (or ability to obtain) and 10+ years database/data engineering.
Oracle Consulting Technical Manager, Agentic AI Developer – GDI
- Employer: Archer (for Oracle)
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,300 – $209,500
Lead design of production AI agents, RAG solutions, and MCP integrations on Oracle tech for IC/DoD missions. Needs 10+ years enterprise systems experience and ability to obtain TS/SCI with Poly.
Extended Expertise Consultant – Prisma Access (Contractor)
- Employer: Palo Alto Networks (via Magnit)
- Location: Reston, VA (heavy travel)
- Type: Contract
- Compensation: $147,000 – $167,000/year (through Magnit)
Contract role migrating customers to Prisma Access and SD-WAN, with deep NGFW and remote access expertise. Ideal for senior network/security engineers comfortable with travel and on-call work.
Security Operations Center Manager (CBP)
- Employer: Agile Defense
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid 3–5 days)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $185,000 + $10,000 signing bonus (with active CBP BI)
Run CBP’s SOC operations end-to-end—people, process, and performance. Requires Top Secret with SCI eligibility, strong SOC leadership background, and CISSP plus a GIAC/OSCP-type cert.
Senior Core Infrastructure Engineer
- Employer: Oracle
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,200 – $209,500
Design and support secure cross-domain infrastructure (compute, storage, networking, virtualization) in highly controlled environments. Great for systems engineers with strong security-first mindset.
Senior Cloud Engineer
- Employer: Accenture Federal Services
- Location: Reston, VA (5 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,200 – $203,400
Lead AWS cloud architecture and mentoring for classified federal environments. Requires 10+ years IT, 5+ years AWS, strong IaC skills, and an active TS/SCI with Poly.
Systems / Technical Director (Remote)
- Employer: ICF Next
- Location: Remote (US), program in Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,819 – $269,993
Program-level technical authority over a large .NET, data, and cloud platform for a federal mission. Fully remote but requires US work authorization and ability to obtain Public Trust.
Business Analyst – Senior Documentum/ECM Specialist
- Employer: PETADATA
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time (C2C)
Senior ECM consultant role (15+ years) focused on Documentum/OpenText, REST APIs, and AWS for large content platforms. Open to H1B, GC, and US citizens with deep Documentum experience.
Business Analyst
- Employer: Inadev
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid 3–4 days onsite + DC client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $110,000
Gather and document requirements, write user stories, and support Agile delivery for federal IT projects. Requires 3+ years BA experience, prior consulting (Big 4–style) strongly preferred, and US citizenship with ability to obtain clearance.
Sr. Systems Engineer I (Systems Engineer 6902)
- Employer: MetroStar
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $115,000
Lead Windows/Linux server and network infrastructure, virtualization, and security while coordinating with MSPs. Great for a senior sysadmin ready to own IT infrastructure strategy.
Cloud Engineer (6903)
- Employer: MetroStar
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $235,000 (depending on level I–III)
Support secure AWS and AWS GovCloud environments for government missions. Requires Active TS/SCI, 2+ years AWS infrastructure experience, and comfort in a ticket-driven support setup.
Principal Modeling & Simulation Engineer
- Employer: Trinzic (KBR spin-off)
- Location: Reston, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $157,000 – $182,000
Lead advanced mission modeling and simulation (AFSIM or similar) for DoD/IC kill-chain analysis. Needs TS/SCI with SAP eligibility, strong C++/Python, and 5+ years mission-level modeling.
Director, Axis – Decision Advantage & AI Applications
- Employer: Quantum Sky
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
Own an AI-native SDLC and lead a small elite team building mission AI apps for DoD/IC/FedCiv. Requires 12+ years software delivery, deep AI/ML app experience, and at least an active Secret (TS/SCI preferred).
Cloud Engineer (6851)
- Employer: MetroStar
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $235,000 (level I–III)
Very similar to the 6903 role but requires TS/SCI with CI Poly. Ideal if you’re an AWS GovCloud engineer looking to work fully in high-clearance environments.
Cloud Onboarding Engineer – FinOps Reporting (BT-450)
- Employer: Bespoke Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
Senior principal role integrating OCI cloud with financial and BI systems, focused on FinOps, cost allocation, and reporting. Requires active Poly clearance and 8+ years relevant experience.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and throw your hat in soon—Reston roles, especially cleared ones, tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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