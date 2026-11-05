💻 Reston, VA Tech Roundup: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Reston’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cleared engineers and cloud pros. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the DC metro, this is a great moment to level up.

Employer: ICF

ICF Location: Remote (US) , client in Reston, VA

, client in Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,614 – $167,644

Design and maintain large-scale federal data pipelines in AWS/Azure, working closely with data scientists and DevOps. Fully remote but requires Top Secret clearance and US citizenship.

Employer: Fannie Mae

Location: Reston, VA (onsite cadence)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $109,000 – $142,000

Build Angular + Java/Spring Boot apps on AWS for core housing finance systems. Great fit if you have 2+ years full-stack experience and want strong benefits and stable enterprise work.

Employer: Inadev

Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid 2–3 days onsite + DC client sites)

Type: Full-time

Lead a sprint team’s technical direction on a cloud-native, AI-augmented platform. Requires 8+ years software engineering, strong AWS/CI/CD skills, US citizenship, and ability to obtain a federal clearance.

Employer: MetroStar

Location: Reston, VA (5 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $187,000 – $225,000

Act as chief technologist across AI/ML, cloud, and enterprise integration for high-impact government programs. Needs TS/SCI with CI Poly and 10+ years technical leadership.

Employer: ICF

Location: Remote (US) , client in Reston, VA

, client in Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $81,499 – $138,549

Own UAT, regression, and automated testing for federal applications. Fully remote with Top Secret clearance required and strong QA/UAT background.

Employer: Archer (for Oracle)

Location: Reston, VA (onsite, some client visits)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on Oracle database + AI role building vector-enabled, geospatial-heavy data platforms for IC missions. Requires TS/SCI with Poly (or ability to obtain) and 10+ years database/data engineering.

Employer: Archer (for Oracle)

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,300 – $209,500

Lead design of production AI agents, RAG solutions, and MCP integrations on Oracle tech for IC/DoD missions. Needs 10+ years enterprise systems experience and ability to obtain TS/SCI with Poly.

Employer: Palo Alto Networks (via Magnit)

(via Magnit) Location: Reston, VA (heavy travel)

Type: Contract

Contract Compensation: $147,000 – $167,000/year (through Magnit)

Contract role migrating customers to Prisma Access and SD-WAN, with deep NGFW and remote access expertise. Ideal for senior network/security engineers comfortable with travel and on-call work.

Employer: Agile Defense

Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid 3–5 days)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $185,000 + $10,000 signing bonus (with active CBP BI)

Run CBP’s SOC operations end-to-end—people, process, and performance. Requires Top Secret with SCI eligibility, strong SOC leadership background, and CISSP plus a GIAC/OSCP-type cert.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,200 – $209,500

Design and support secure cross-domain infrastructure (compute, storage, networking, virtualization) in highly controlled environments. Great for systems engineers with strong security-first mindset.

Employer: Accenture Federal Services

Location: Reston, VA (5 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,200 – $203,400

Lead AWS cloud architecture and mentoring for classified federal environments. Requires 10+ years IT, 5+ years AWS, strong IaC skills, and an active TS/SCI with Poly.

Employer: ICF Next

Location: Remote (US) , program in Reston, VA

, program in Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $158,819 – $269,993

Program-level technical authority over a large .NET, data, and cloud platform for a federal mission. Fully remote but requires US work authorization and ability to obtain Public Trust.

Employer: PETADATA

Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time (C2C)

Senior ECM consultant role (15+ years) focused on Documentum/OpenText, REST APIs, and AWS for large content platforms. Open to H1B, GC, and US citizens with deep Documentum experience.

Employer: Inadev

Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid 3–4 days onsite + DC client sites)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $110,000

Gather and document requirements, write user stories, and support Agile delivery for federal IT projects. Requires 3+ years BA experience, prior consulting (Big 4–style) strongly preferred, and US citizenship with ability to obtain clearance.

Employer: MetroStar

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $115,000

Lead Windows/Linux server and network infrastructure, virtualization, and security while coordinating with MSPs. Great for a senior sysadmin ready to own IT infrastructure strategy.

Employer: MetroStar

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $235,000 (depending on level I–III)

Support secure AWS and AWS GovCloud environments for government missions. Requires Active TS/SCI, 2+ years AWS infrastructure experience, and comfort in a ticket-driven support setup.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR spin-off)

Location: Reston, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $157,000 – $182,000

Lead advanced mission modeling and simulation (AFSIM or similar) for DoD/IC kill-chain analysis. Needs TS/SCI with SAP eligibility, strong C++/Python, and 5+ years mission-level modeling.

Employer: Quantum Sky

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Own an AI-native SDLC and lead a small elite team building mission AI apps for DoD/IC/FedCiv. Requires 12+ years software delivery, deep AI/ML app experience, and at least an active Secret (TS/SCI preferred).

Employer: MetroStar

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $235,000 (level I–III)

Very similar to the 6903 role but requires TS/SCI with CI Poly. Ideal if you’re an AWS GovCloud engineer looking to work fully in high-clearance environments.

Employer: Bespoke Technologies, Inc.

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Senior principal role integrating OCI cloud with financial and BI systems, focused on FinOps, cost allocation, and reporting. Requires active Poly clearance and 8+ years relevant experience.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and throw your hat in soon—Reston roles, especially cleared ones, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.