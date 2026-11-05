🏥 Reston, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Reston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on hospital work to one-on-one wellness coaching. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Reston / McLean, VA (one senior living building)

(one senior living building) Type: Full-time

Pay: $67.00–$74.00 per point (base pay, depending on qualifications)

(base pay, depending on qualifications) Setting: Home health in a single senior living community (adult & geriatric clients)

1:1 visits without driving all over town. You’ll join a multi-disciplinary team, create individualized PT plans, and help older adults stay safe and independent at home, with full benefits and career-growth paths.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed; details are the same, so it’s included here once.

Employer: Health Watchers PT & Wellness

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week), potential to grow to full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Private PT and wellness practice, mostly adults 50+

Great if you love strength training and coaching. You’ll design and lead 1:1 programs, help clients transition from PT to long-term strength work, and collaborate closely with physical therapists in a low-volume, personalized setting.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Reston Hospital Center)

(at Reston Hospital Center) Location: Reston, VA – Reston Hospital Center, 1850 Town Center Pkwy

– Reston Hospital Center, 1850 Town Center Pkwy Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, Days)

Pay: $43.40–$51.10 per hour (min–max pay rate)

(min–max pay rate) Perks: Competitive travel package, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, housing or tax-free subsidy, referral bonuses

Ideal if you’re an experienced OR tech with an adventurous streak. You get guaranteed hours, strong pay, and access to HCA’s large hospital network for future contracts and long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Reston.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.