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Reston
👔 Reston, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings
5 days ago
Reston’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially for tech, federal, and infrastructure programs. If you’ve got management chops, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career (and your paycheck).
Program & Project Managers (CBP Programs)
- Employer: Agile Defense
- Location: Reston & Ashburn, VA (Hybrid, 3–5 days on-site, on-call)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Varies by level (plus $10,000 signing bonus for active CBP BI)
- Roles: Program Manager, Deputy Program Manager, Senior Project Manager, Project Manager (including Cloud PM)
- Why it’s interesting: Lead complex delivery for U.S. Customs and Border Protection across network, cloud, cybersecurity, and field deployments. Great fit if you’ve run federal tech programs and like solving hard, real-world ops problems.
Business Manager & Operations Specialist (Defense Health)
- Employer: ICF
- Location: Hybrid – Silver Spring, MD (DC Metro residents only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,090 – $125,954
- Why it’s interesting: Front-office role supporting Defense Health Agency leadership on mental health research operations. You’ll own task tracking, process execution, and compliance with DoD/DHA policies—perfect if you’re detail-obsessed and love keeping execs organized.
Senior Practice/Tech Manager – HCM Agency Deployment & Transition
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Reston, VA (Primarily remote, up to 10% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,500 – $210,100
- Why it’s interesting: Lead multi-agency Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM deployments for federal civilian agencies. High-impact portfolio role if you’ve run large federal ERP/HCM rollouts and like orchestrating complex, multi-year transitions.
Regional Manager, North America – BSQE (Supplier Quality)
- Employer: Airswift (supporting a major O&G company)
- Location: Reston, VA (Heavy travel, 3+ days/week)
- Type: Contract – 1 year
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead North America supplier quality and expediting for major energy projects. Ideal if you have deep shop-floor quality surveillance experience and want a regional leadership role with lots of travel.
Sr. Project Delivery Manager (Supply Chain Software)
- Employer: IFS / Softeon
- Location: Reston, VA or Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,000 – $200,000 + bonus
- Why it’s interesting: Own end-to-end implementations of warehouse and fulfillment solutions (WMS/WES/DOM) for big-name clients. Great for leaders with strong warehouse ops knowledge and 6–8+ years in supply chain software delivery.
CSRM Environment, Health and Safety Business Manager
- Employer: Google
- Location: Reston, VA (plus other US hubs; you can list preferences)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Lead EHS operations for data centers in Google’s North Central area. You’ll manage a team of EHS Program Managers, drive compliance, and run strategic safety initiatives—perfect mix of operations, risk, and leadership.
Product Management Director – Top-Level Domains
- Employer: Verisign
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,700 – $244,500
- Why it’s interesting: Own product strategy and lifecycle for internet Top-Level Domains (TLDs). High-visibility role shaping core internet infrastructure—great if you have 12+ years in TLDs or similar regulated tech products.
Sr. Program Director III – National Security (DevSecOps/Cloud/Cyber)
- Employer: MetroStar
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $184,000 – $248,000 + up to 15% bonus
- Why it’s interesting: Lead large federal IT programs in DevSecOps, cloud, and cyber for national security clients. Requires TS/SCI with CI Poly (or willingness to obtain) and strong P&L and team leadership experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles on a rolling basis.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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