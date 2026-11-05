👔 Reston, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

Reston’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially for tech, federal, and infrastructure programs. If you’ve got management chops, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career (and your paycheck).

Employer: Agile Defense

Agile Defense Location: Reston & Ashburn, VA (Hybrid, 3–5 days on-site, on-call)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by level (plus $10,000 signing bonus for active CBP BI)

(plus for active CBP BI) Roles: Program Manager, Deputy Program Manager, Senior Project Manager, Project Manager (including Cloud PM)

Program Manager, Deputy Program Manager, Senior Project Manager, Project Manager (including Cloud PM) Why it’s interesting: Lead complex delivery for U.S. Customs and Border Protection across network, cloud, cybersecurity, and field deployments. Great fit if you’ve run federal tech programs and like solving hard, real-world ops problems.

Employer: ICF

Location: Hybrid – Silver Spring, MD (DC Metro residents only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,090 – $125,954

Why it’s interesting: Front-office role supporting Defense Health Agency leadership on mental health research operations. You’ll own task tracking, process execution, and compliance with DoD/DHA policies—perfect if you’re detail-obsessed and love keeping execs organized.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Reston, VA (Primarily remote, up to 10% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $210,100

Why it’s interesting: Lead multi-agency Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM deployments for federal civilian agencies. High-impact portfolio role if you’ve run large federal ERP/HCM rollouts and like orchestrating complex, multi-year transitions.

Employer: Airswift (supporting a major O&G company)

(supporting a major O&G company) Location: Reston, VA (Heavy travel, 3+ days/week)

Type: Contract – 1 year

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead North America supplier quality and expediting for major energy projects. Ideal if you have deep shop-floor quality surveillance experience and want a regional leadership role with lots of travel.

Employer: IFS / Softeon

Location: Reston, VA or Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,000 – $200,000 + bonus

Why it’s interesting: Own end-to-end implementations of warehouse and fulfillment solutions (WMS/WES/DOM) for big-name clients. Great for leaders with strong warehouse ops knowledge and 6–8+ years in supply chain software delivery.

Employer: Google

Location: Reston, VA (plus other US hubs; you can list preferences)

(plus other US hubs; you can list preferences) Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Why it’s interesting: Lead EHS operations for data centers in Google’s North Central area. You’ll manage a team of EHS Program Managers, drive compliance, and run strategic safety initiatives—perfect mix of operations, risk, and leadership.

Employer: Verisign

Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,700 – $244,500

Why it’s interesting: Own product strategy and lifecycle for internet Top-Level Domains (TLDs). High-visibility role shaping core internet infrastructure—great if you have 12+ years in TLDs or similar regulated tech products.

Employer: MetroStar

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $184,000 – $248,000 + up to 15% bonus

Why it’s interesting: Lead large federal IT programs in DevSecOps, cloud, and cyber for national security clients. Requires TS/SCI with CI Poly (or willingness to obtain) and strong P&L and team leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles on a rolling basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.