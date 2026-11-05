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Reston

🔧 Reston Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Night & Day Roles

5 days ago
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Reston has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and welcoming. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Housekeeping Attendant (Part-Time)

  • Employer: Hunters Woods at Trails Edge
  • Location: Reston, VA
  • Type: Part-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Work inside a senior living community, keeping apartments and common areas clean and cozy. This role stands out for strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) even for part-time, plus a warm, team-focused setting.

Limpieza de Restaurante y Bar – Turno Nocturno (5 días, 11PM–6AM)

  • Employer: Comstock Companies (ParkX)
  • Location: Reston, VA
  • Type: Likely full-time (night shift, 5 days/week)
  • Salary: Not listed

Night shift cleaning for restaurant/bar and common areas, in Spanish. You’ll handle pressure washing, trash, windows, and event cleanup, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Full-Time Overnight Cleaner (Thu–Mon, 11PM–6AM)

  • Employer: Comstock Companies (ParkX)
  • Location: Reston, VA
  • Type: Full-time, overnight
  • Salary: Not listed

Keep lobbies, sidewalks, restrooms, and public spaces spotless on a steady overnight schedule. Good fit if you like working independently at night, with benefits, free parking, EV charging, and professional development funds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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