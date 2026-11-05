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💰 Reston, VA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $216K
Reston’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know government contracts, banking, or process improvement. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Accounting Manager
Employer: Andrews & Cole, LLC (supporting a newly public gov contractor)
Location: Reston, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a team and own key accounting functions for a fast‑growing, newly public government contractor. You’ll run AP and billing, drive monthly close, support audits, and help improve systems and automation across the accounting department.
Director, Finance Transformation and Optimization
Employer: Peraton
Location: Reston, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,000 – $216,000 (target range)
High‑impact role leading finance transformation across a major national security contractor. You’ll partner with the CFO to build a multi‑year roadmap, modernize systems and data, drive process improvements, and bring in AI and automation where it makes sense.
Bookkeeper
Employer: Premier Health Consultants
Location: Reston, VA (in person)
Type: Other (likely part/full-time – see posting)
Pay: $27.91 – $33.62 per hour
Hands‑on bookkeeping role keeping daily financial records in order: recording transactions, organizing invoices, tracking expenses, and updating payments. Basic computer and number skills are enough to get started, and you’ll get health, dental, PTO, and paid training.
Financial Control Analyst
Employer: SOSi
Location: Reston, VA (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own month‑end close for a portfolio of government contracts at a defense and tech firm. You’ll handle accruals, revenue recognition, billing, and funding monitoring while partnering closely with Program Managers across multiple contract types.
Credit Administration Manager
Employer: John Marshall Bank
Location: Reston, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165,000 – $195,000
Senior credit leader role overseeing credit risk, portfolio analytics, CECL program management, stress testing, and loan monitoring. Great fit if you have deep commercial credit experience, strong Excel skills, and are comfortable presenting “board‑ready” reports.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reston employers are clearly investing in strong finance talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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