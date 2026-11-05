💰 Reston, VA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $216K

Reston’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know government contracts, banking, or process improvement. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Andrews & Cole, LLC (supporting a newly public gov contractor)

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team and own key accounting functions for a fast‑growing, newly public government contractor. You’ll run AP and billing, drive monthly close, support audits, and help improve systems and automation across the accounting department.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $216,000 (target range)

High‑impact role leading finance transformation across a major national security contractor. You’ll partner with the CFO to build a multi‑year roadmap, modernize systems and data, drive process improvements, and bring in AI and automation where it makes sense.

Employer: Premier Health Consultants

Location: Reston, VA (in person)

Type: Other (likely part/full-time – see posting)

Pay: $27.91 – $33.62 per hour

Hands‑on bookkeeping role keeping daily financial records in order: recording transactions, organizing invoices, tracking expenses, and updating payments. Basic computer and number skills are enough to get started, and you’ll get health, dental, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: SOSi

Location: Reston, VA (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own month‑end close for a portfolio of government contracts at a defense and tech firm. You’ll handle accruals, revenue recognition, billing, and funding monitoring while partnering closely with Program Managers across multiple contract types.

Employer: John Marshall Bank

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $195,000

Senior credit leader role overseeing credit risk, portfolio analytics, CECL program management, stress testing, and loan monitoring. Great fit if you have deep commercial credit experience, strong Excel skills, and are comfortable presenting “board‑ready” reports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reston employers are clearly investing in strong finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.