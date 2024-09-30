Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rest of World

    Argentina’s “TikTok nun” is bringing Catholicism to the masses

    By Lucía Cholakian Herrera,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elOQw_0vocjyR300

    With a wide smile on her face, Josefina Cattaneo, 28, attempts to do the cumbia dance TikTok challenge with a friend. It’s winter in Argentina, and she’s wearing a Gap sweatshirt over a nun’s habit.

    Her black veil sways gently from side to side, like long, silky hair, as she dances loosely to the music. At the end of the video, a written message appears: “God loves you all!!”

    Sister Cattaneo belongs to the Niño Jesús Catholic congregation in central Argentina and has more than 204,000 followers on TikTok and 104,000 on Instagram. In the four years since she started using social media, she has become known as the “TikTok nun.”

    Cattaneo started dabbling in social media in 2020, when she took a break from her in-person duties during the first phase of the Covid-19 lockdowns. That’s when she started sharing her beliefs online.

    “I just couldn’t stay quiet; it’s not who I am,” Cattaneo told Rest of World . “I started praying to God, and TikTok came up.”

    Cattaneo started with a simple, modest video of her moving to a trendy TikTok beat. Four years later, her content blends preaching, debunking myths about how nuns live, and communicating her beliefs digitally through dance challenges , collabs with other religious TikTokers , and ping-pong Q&As with fellow nuns . She also posts the videos on Instagram.

    The support of her friends and family, she said, has been critical. “Liking what I do, saying nice things, supporting me — that’s really helpful.”

    What has been “crazy,” she said, is to see that she has followers who aren’t Catholic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6DnA_0vocjyR300

    Ingrid Molino, a 32-year-old Uruguayan UX designer, told Rest of World she came across Cattaneo’s content on Instagram. It led her to search for the nun’s TikTok account and scroll through her videos there. Though agnostic, Molino said she found Cattaneo’s content interesting and funny.

    “It’s like meme-based content,” she said. Despite not feeling drawn to religion herself, Molino says religious people not close to the church might benefit from seeing someone so “relatable” — at a time when the Catholic Church is struggling to reach the younger generation.

    The students at the school where Cattaneo works treat her as something of a celebrity. “They come and show me [my reposted videos], and I love it,” she said. “I love being a light in the middle of the world because that’s Jesus’ light too.”

    Her fame has also brought criticism. Cattaneo said she has had to take down several videos in the past for having an “untraditional” approach to religion or for revealing things about living as a nun that generally go unknown. She declined to share specifics.

    “Not everyone’s going to like what we do,” she said. “But I try to stay off drama.”

    “Jesus is summoning all of us but not just in real life — also in this digital continent that’s now a part of our lives,” said Cattaneo. “And I’d rather be a part of it, speaking about Jesus, instead of staying aside.” ▰

    Lucía Cholakian Herrera is a freelance journalist covering human rights, politics, and technology based in Buenos Aires.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 37
    Add a Comment
    Eddie Cruz
    1d ago
    pray for peace
    Lazaro M.- Your Noble keeper✓
    1d ago
    catholicism brings the mark of the beast and Satan's oppression of liberty
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Pope Francis: Catholic Church ‘ashamed and humiliated’ by clerical abuse in Belgium
    jurist.org3 days ago
    Longtime soap opera star dies at age 70
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Beware of the new wave of celebrity Catholic converts
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Sinéad O’Connor's torment as a victim of the Catholic Church's Magdalene Laundries
    Irish Central1 day ago
    5 types of people you should never welcome into your home
    rolling out1 day ago
    Married Man and Father of Three is Ordained a Chaldean Catholic Priest
    chaldeannews.com2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    Around the world with Rest of World
    Rest of World27 days ago
    Pope ends troubled Belgium visit by doubling down on abortion and women and praising abuse victims
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    11 words the Irish use that confuse Americans
    Irish Central1 day ago
    A step counter, but for your prayers
    Rest of World2 days ago
    Matthew McConaughey ‘Gaunt and Contorted’ Has His Loved Ones Worried: ‘He Needs to Get Help’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Campaign to reopen church at risk of being sold
    BBC1 day ago
    ‘Before I Take Your Hairpiece Out:’ White Man Insults Black Woman On Spirit Airlines Flight For Being In His ‘Space’
    TravelNoire6 days ago
    Destined for clicks: YouTube is driving an astrology boom in Pakistan
    Rest of World15 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Creole White Bean Soup
    M Henderson26 days ago
    Pope leads top cardinals in atoning for a host of sins ahead of a new phase of reform effort
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    If you want to be a truly classy person, say hello to these 10 etiquette habits
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Tim Walz said he went to China 'dozens' of times, now his campaign says its 'closer to 15'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Pope Francis to open major Vatican summit, but hot issues on hold
    Reuters1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Don’t Want to Get Married
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    'Worried Sick' Queen Camilla 'Desperately Pleading' With King Charles to Ditch Meeting with Royal Exile Prince Harry to 'Avoid Stress' Amid Cancer Fight
    RadarOnline2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy