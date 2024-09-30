Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rest of World

    South Indian temples are embracing digital donations with QR codes

    By Nadia Nooreyezdan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVn3y_0vocjuu900

    Meera Krishnan says that the QR codes at her local temple in Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital city, have made her life easier. The QR codes allow visitors to buy entry tickets to ceremonies and to make donations. “I am very religious, so I do go to many temples,” Krishnan, a senior arts manager, told Rest of World .

    Hindu temples in the southern state of Tamil Nadu are going digital. In 2022, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government announced that under a new pilot program, 536 temples would start accepting payments via QR codes for services including donations, payment for VIP entry during popular festivals, special prayer ceremonies, offerings to the deities, and charity meal distribution programs.

    “Traditionally, temples are very cash-heavy locations. The amount of money that they handle is mind-boggling,” Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO of payment services company Worldline India, told Rest of World . The larger temples can collect as much as $26 million from donation boxes every month. In Tamil Nadu, the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple collected more than $64,000 in three months.

    Worldline India is working with the government-backed National Informatics Centre to run the QR code pilot program in Tamil Nadu. The move seemed like a natural progression in India, which accounts for over 46% of global digital payments and has 650 million smartphone users . “The implementation [of QR codes] has already reduced cash exchanges and ensures more efficiency. Digital donations go directly to the bank account of the temple trust, and devotees can book darshans and other services with ease,” Narasimhan said.

    The QR codes, Krishnan said, don’t always work properly, but, for the most part, people are happy to use them, knowing that their money is going directly to the temple authorities. Misappropriation of funds has been a concern with cash payments.

    “I had gone on a temple trip with a friend of mine, and, at 48, I was the youngest there,” Krishnan recalled. “But everyone was very comfortable paying digitally. Nowadays, most people are tech-savvy. If I can’t do it, I can ask my daughter how to do it. … This technology has actually made temples much more accessible to people.” ▰

    Nadia Nooreyezdan is an independent journalist based in New Delhi.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Mexican shoppers say Shein and Temu’s delivery partner is stealing their stuff
    Rest of World20 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Around the world with Rest of World
    Rest of World27 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Singapore’s gig workers worry new benefits could mean lower pay
    Rest of World8 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Quiz: How much do you know about money?
    Rest of World13 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Political campaigns embrace AI to reach voters across language barriers
    Rest of World13 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy