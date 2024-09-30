Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rest of World

    PETA is building robot elephants for Hindu temples

    By Nadia Nooreyezdan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02L55i_0vocjInt00

    When Aravind first saw the 3.5-meter-tall elephant waving its trunk at the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, he couldn’t believe that he was looking at a robot. “He had garlands around his neck, all the bells and decorations,” the 30-year-old sweet shop owner told Rest of World . “And a pooja [Hindu prayer ceremony] was carried out in front of him. It was like any real temple elephant we’re used to seeing.”

    The robot elephant, named Raman, was gifted to the temple in 2023 by PETA India and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu. The animatronic, which cost almost $6,000 to build, is part of a limited campaign by PETA and another animal rights organization, Voices for Asian Elephants, to demonstrate how robot elephants can replace real ones, minimizing cruelty to animals and risks for humans.

    “If you visit the temple, people are very happy [with the elephant],” Aravind said. “The kids are reacting in the same way they would seeing a real elephant — they are overjoyed and taking photos with him.”

    Elephants hold religious significance for Hindus as a living incarnation of Ganesha, the elephant-headed god. For centuries, they have been captured from the wild to live within the confines of temples, where they are trained to perform sacred rituals and bestow blessings upon devotees.

    Ceremonial elephants are especially popular in the southern state of Kerala — home to a fifth of India’s 2,500 captive elephants. These are either owned by the temples or rented out by individuals. During annual festivals, crowds throng around elephants decorated with gold-plated jewelry, bells, and silk parasols, as they march down the street pulling chariots or carrying religious idols on their backs.

    But the crowds and firecrackers have also caused the animals to try to break free, causing casualties and damage. According to Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants have killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period. After Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, a celebrity elephant on Kerala’s festival circuit, caused a stampede that killed two people in 2019, local authorities tried to ban the use of festival elephants. But the ban was lifted in less than a month. The domesticated elephant population in Kerala has also dwindled in recent years due to neglect, injury, and a 2003 amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act that restricts transport of the animals into or out of the state, putting more pressure on the available elephants.

    PETA has donated a total of five robot elephants to temples in south India, including one named Niranjana in Karnataka. South Indian actors partnered with the organization to sponsor the elephants. Voices for Asian Elephants has donated one robot elephant to the Sree Sankaran temple in Tamil Nadu, with a second in the works. The temples also rent them out to festival organizers — Raman has been booked out for the entire festive season.

    “It initially took several months to make them, but our timelines are getting faster,” Hiraj Laljani, a spokesperson for PETA India, told Rest of World.

    The Indian art-fabrication companies that built the elephants, Four He-Art Creations and Aanamaker, told Rest of World they have seen an increase in orders from temples after Raman’s launch. Prasanth Puthuveli, co-director at Four He-Art Creations, said the company has made 25 robot elephants, of which six were commissioned by PETA, two by Voices for Asian Elephants, and the rest by private buyers in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Dubai. Sooraj Nambiat, founder of Aanamaker, said around 10 Indian event management companies have purchased robotic elephants to rent out during festivals.

    Some believe that Kerala’s centuries-old traditions would not be the same without real elephants. Aravind disagrees.

    “Would Lord Ganesha want elephants to be beaten up, separated from their herd, made to do rituals, and stand all day?” he said. “I think the people who are against these things don’t care about animal welfare. … And this is less dangerous too. It won’t kill anybody.” ▰

    Nadia Nooreyezdan is an independent journalist based in New Delhi.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile2 hours ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Destined for clicks: YouTube is driving an astrology boom in Pakistan
    Rest of World15 days ago
    Around the world with Rest of World
    Rest of World27 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    This app makes sure dinner is halal
    Rest of World2 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Wyoming’s legal embrace of killing wildlife with snowmobiles triggers federal bill
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy