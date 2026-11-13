The picture splashed across social media shows the emaciated black-and-brown Rottweiler-type dog on the sidewalk, wearing two collars, his head buried in a big metal bowl as he eats.

His shoulder blade juts out, his spine is a bumpy ridge down his back, and the top of his pelvis rises in a bony point. You can count eight of his ribs.

“To be that skeletal was so alarming,” said Sequoyah Hunter-Cuyjet, who spotted him first on Sept. 26 at Wayne Avenue and Hansberry Street, after he nearly got hit by a car.

The dog wouldn’t let her get close, even though she offered him food.

The black-and-brown Rottweiler-type dog on Knox Street near Seymour Street on Oct. 8. (Photo courtesy of Laurence Harrington.)

She followed him on foot as he headed down Wayne Avenue toward Wayne Junction, until he slipped into someone’s yard. She knocked on doors to let neighbors know an emaciated stray was nearby. Hoping to see him again, she drove down side streets, but he never showed up.

“I think about that Rottie at least once a week,” she said.

On Oct. 8 at 5:51 p.m., Laurence Harrington fed and snapped photos of the same dog on Knox Street near Seymour Street.

“I only have cat food, so I gave him that because he looked like he was starving,” Harrington said. “So it wasn’t really a thought about whether to help him, but how to help him.”

When Harrington went back inside for more food, the dog was gone.

Minutes later, the dog was walking down Manheim Street from Wayne Avenue toward Pulaski Avenue when another neighbor, Lauren Rausch, spotted him.

“I walked after him, was able to get his attention for a few seconds, but he looked frightened and quickly walked away,” she said, adding that he was limping. “It was very difficult to witness a dog in such poor condition.”

Neighbors fed him and photographed him, but no one could catch him.

On Oct. 8, ACCT Philly, the region’s largest animal care and control provider, which serves the city by contract and manages its animal shelter, received a call.

An Animal Protection Officer was sent to the 5000 block of Knox Street, canvassed the area, and spoke with people, but found no sign of the dog.

“Locating a dog that is constantly moving can be challenging, especially when there is a delay between the initial sighting and when an officer arrives,” said Grace Weinstein, ACCT’s director of development and marketing.

From ACCT Philly, the Pennsylvania SPCA, One Love Veterinary Clinic, GoodBoy Dog Recovery and local pet foster parent Tanya Veitch.



1. Call ACCT Philly about a loose or stray dog.



2. If the dog has an owner and looks neglected or abused, report it to the Pennsylvania SPCA.



3. When you report, give the exact location, time, which way the dog was heading, what it looks like, its condition, and a photo if you can.



4. Don’t chase, corner, or call out to the dog. It can scare the dog away from a safe spot and into traffic.



5. Feed a starving dog small amounts, slowly, over weeks. Too much food at once can cause refeeding syndrome, which can be fatal.



6. Leave food and fresh water at the same spot and time each day, and let whoever is trying to catch the dog know where.



7. Bring a found dog to a vet to be scanned for a microchip. One Love Veterinary Clinic does free walk-in scans.



8. Keep a log each time you see the dog: date, time, spot, and which way it was heading.

GoodBoy Dog Recovery, a Delaware County nonprofit that uses traps, cameras, and a thermal drone to catch lost and stray dogs, posted a flyer online asking neighbors to text sightings, but none have come in.

“The goal is to get the dog to find food and water,” said Colleen Bell, who runs GoodBoy. “After that I can put a trapping plan into place.”

Rocky, found in a trash bag on West Clapier Street

The Rottie wasn’t the first starving dog found in the neighborhood.

On Sept. 14, Rocky was found on West Clapier Street, barely alive in a trash bag. He weighed just nine pounds and couldn’t lift his head or move his legs, Bell told FOX 29.

A neighbor on the way to work spotted Rocky lying on his side, yelping, on Clapier between McKean and Erringer streets, and posted to the Living in Germantown Facebook group asking for help. Another neighbor picked Rocky up and got him to One Love Veterinary Clinic on Wayne Avenue.

GoodBoy Dog Recovery then moved him to a 24-hour emergency hospital, where his care was expected to cost about $2,000 a day, the group said.

Rocky survived. At a Nov. 3 weigh-in, he weighed nearly 21 pounds — more than double what he was when he was found — according to a GoodBoy Dog Recovery page documenting his progress.

Near Fernhill Park, a third dog found matted to blindness

On Nov. 1, another neighborhood post went up at 6:15 a.m. about a skittish dog hiding under a car on the 400 block of Abbotsford Avenue, right by the entrance near the tennis courts at Fernhill Park.

“They wouldn’t move too far from the car and wouldn’t let me near them,” said Kristina Cusenza, who posted the first alert.

Ami, matted so badly she could barely see, takes a treat on Nov. 1, the day she was found. Courtesy of Juliet Leshner.

About 20 minutes later, the dog had made her way down the alley behind the houses across from the park. Juliet Leshner’s neighbor corralled the brown-and-white dog into her gate. The dog wore a collar that looked relatively new.

“She was very timid and obviously terrified of us and matted to the point of blindness,” Leshner said.

Leshner carefully cut the fur away from her eyes. “There was nothing to her, and she was exhausted, but the second she could see, she greeted us exuberantly,” she said.

The dog smelled like a “mix of old cat food and rot.” After a bath at Monster Pets, she went home with Leshner, who is calling her Ami.

“When I shaved her later in the day, she was full of dead fleas,” she said.

At the vet, Ami got vaccines and ointment for her infected eyes, and a scan showed she had no microchip. The bony pup has already put on five pounds and is very high energy.

Small meals, a free microchip check and a neighborhood group text

Dogs starved like Rocky and Ami are at risk of potentially fatal refeeding syndrome. They need to be fed slowly at first.

“Lost dogs or cats who are found should always immediately be brought to a vet for scanning and brief eval,” said Dr. Jennifer Jones of One Love Veterinary Clinic. “Scanning is free, so don’t be afraid to bring your pet in.”

A dog in rough shape could have been mistreated, or lost for a long time. “Sometimes pets look neglected but have just been missing a long time, so you can’t always assume the owner was not caring for the pet properly,” she said.

ACCT Philly (loose or stray dogs): 267-385-3800, option 1. Non-emergency: fieldservices@acctphilly.org



Pennsylvania SPCA (owned dogs that look neglected or abused): 866-601-7722, pspca.org/fight-cruelty/report-cruelty.



GoodBoy Dog Recovery (lost and stray dog sightings): text 484-485-0706 or report at goodboydogrecovery.com/report-stray



One Love Veterinary Clinic (free walk-in microchip scans): 5524 Wayne Ave., 215-843-5952. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



ACCT Philly (outdoor cats in Philadelphia): free spay/neuter by appointment, with limited spots. Book at acctphilly.org/community-cats. Cats must arrive in a humane trap.



PAWS (outdoor cats trapped in Philadelphia): free or low-cost spay/neuter through the city’s TNR voucher program. Grays Ferry clinic, 215-298-9680; Northeast clinic, 215-545-9600. Cats must arrive in a trap.

“Most people don’t have $300 or $500 in a savings account,” Hunter-Cuyjet said, and a vet bill can run $1,500 or $2,000. When one of her own dogs needed emergency surgery, there was no payment plan, so she had to call friends and family to rally the money. “There just needs to be more support.”

One Love Veterinary Clinic at Chelwayne, 5524 Wayne Ave., offers free walk-in microchip scans. (One Love Veterinary Clinic)

She also sees a gap in basic know-how. Growing up in the country, she learned general animal first aid, including how to tell when a dog needs a vet right away and when it can be watched at home. “I think that there actually should be a lot more sort of training,” she said.

A scared dog on the move is hard to catch. “The goal is usually to get him eating and drinking in one area. It’s called ‘anchoring,’” said Tanya Veitch. “Then someone who is experienced can set up a trap for him since he’s in flight mode and terrified of people.”

Veitch fosters with a local rescue and has caught abandoned, scared dogs.

Chasing or calling him can scare him off, she said, “and the more he runs, the more risky it is for getting hit by a car.”

The blocks where the Rottie’s been traveling are full of long, deep backyards, courtyards, sheds, garages, and porch crawl spaces, some with openings. There’s room for him to hunker down. Hunter-Cuyjet saw him sniffing around the trash at a multifamily building at the corner of Wayne and Hansberry. There are also busy intersections with heavy traffic.

Outdoor cats are plentiful in the area too. Some are spayed or neutered, and others have kittens in tow. No flyers about the Rottie were visible along those blocks.

Hunter-Cuyjet suggested an “old school” phone chain: neighbors within a few blocks on one group text, “being like, I saw this dog. I spotted it here.”

No one has reported seeing the Rottie since Oct. 8. Anyone who spots him can text GoodBoy Dog Recovery at 484-485-0706 or call ACCT Philly at 267-385-3800, option 1.

“I still have dog treats in my car in case I come across him again,” Rausch said.

Áine Ardron-Doley is a longtime Germantown resident interested in people, animals, community, and how we work.

The post Emaciated, matted, and barely alive: Three Germantown dogs and the neighbors looking out for them appeared first on Resolve Philly.