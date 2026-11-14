Chinese food on Thanksgiving is a long-standing Miami habit, and this year Hutong is leaning into it. The Northern Chinese restaurant at 600 Brickell Avenue will serve a whole Flaming Peking Turkey on Thursday, Nov. 26, prepared with the same method behind its signature Flaming Peking Duck. The turkey is available by preorder for dining in, or for pickup and delivery through Hutong at Home.

The Flaming Peking Turkey is set aflame tableside.

The Flaming Peking Turkey

The whole turkey ($268) takes several days to prepare. Each bird is air dried for 36 hours, then lacquered and roasted, which builds flavor in the meat beneath a burnished skin. At the table it is set aflame, giving the skin its final glassy crispness. It arrives with spiced cranberry sauce, thin house pancakes, scallions and cucumbers.

Preorders are open now through noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Roasted Peking turkey with house pancakes and accompaniments.

Thanksgiving With Hutong at Home

For hosts who would rather spend the day at the table than in the kitchen, the Hutong at Home Thanksgiving Deluxe package comes in two sizes: $466 for two to three people and $656 for four to six. Each includes the Peking turkey and a Ma La Turkey second course, along with Pomelo Salad with Green Chili and Pine Nuts, Seared Sichuan Chicken and Red Chili Dumplings, Pan-Seared Lobster Bao, Bok Choy and Chef's Fried Rice. Orders are available for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving Day, and guests can also build a nontraditional spread from Hutong's broader menu.

Hutong at Home packages pair the turkey with dishes for sharing.

A Round of Mahjong at the Bar

The bar has its own seasonal story. Tale of Mahjong, a new collection of 16 cocktails and zero-proof drinks inspired by the game, unfolds across four rounds. Shuffle the Tiles opens with zero-proof creations such as The West Twilight, made with kumquat, yuzu, a subtle chili kick and Lyre's Amaretti. Draw a Tile includes The Misty Bamboo, which blends bourbon, peanut, sesame and Sichuan peppercorn and is finished tableside with applewood smoke. Form the Hand features The Gorgeous One with spiced rum, five-year Metaxa, Jufeng grape and blackberry. Win the Hand closes with The White Dragon, a dragon fruit-infused tequila cocktail with silver needle tea, served in a sculptural dragon head wrapped in smoke.

Can't decide? Guests can draw a tile from a custom mahjong case and let it choose the drink. The menu is available now, including during Brickell Nights on Thursdays.

Plan Your Visit

Hutong Miami is at 600 Brickell Ave., Miami. Thanksgiving Day hours run from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations and Hutong at Home Thanksgiving orders are available at hutong-miami.com, by emailing reservations@hutong-miami.com or by calling (786) 388-0805.