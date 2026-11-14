RESIDENT's Fall Issue, Volume 39, Issue 3, is now live, made for the season when everyone comes back to the table. Demetrius A. Matthews is on the cover, with a bulldog at his feet and a story six generations in the making. Turn the page and there is a yacht built to be lived on, hotel stays in Guanacaste, Palma and Cappadocia, eight Miami restaurants with their RESIDENT™ Stars ratings, and the evenings New York and the Hamptons dressed for this fall.

Flip through the full issue below, then read on for the stories online, gathered section by section.

On the Cover: Demetrius A. Matthews

Demetrius A. Matthews bred Old English Bulldogs across six generations toward a dog that could breathe well and stay active, and for fifteen of those years he kept a camera on them. In Demetrius A. Matthews on Bulldogs, Bloodlines and the Making of Bully Lifestyle, he takes up the health and money questions behind the bulldog boom and explains why his docuseries gives every side of the breeding debate a voice.

The conversation began in April with his memoir, Code Switch, and what it costs to adapt in rooms that were not built for everyone.

Home and Real Estate: A Residence at Sea

Brooke Fedora takes us aboard ULYSSIA, a 323-meter residential yacht designed by Espen Øino with 122 private residences and a Chenot wellness facility. Delivery is expected in 2030.

Travel and Hospitality: Three Stays, Written From the Room

Michael Travin rates Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index for what the Guanacaste resort offers today, with the Punta Cacique clubs still to come.

Brandon Travin shares his summer destinations. Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá is a restored 1920s landmark on Palma's marina with the cathedral in view. In Cappadocia he sleeps at Argos, a 71-room cave hotel below Uçhisar Castle with an infinity pool over Pigeon Valley.

Food and Drink: Miami at the Table

Dining opens with Miami at the Table, eight of Michael Travin's Miami reviews in one place, each with its RESIDENT™ Stars rating. MILA leads the list at 4.85 out of 5.

In Ibiza, Brandon Travin takes one of twelve seats at Sublimotion, where one course arrives through a VR headset.

Delilah in Los Angeles, still setting the table for dinner and a show, completes the dining pages.

Beauty and Health: A Facial That Starts With a Scan

In partnership with Silver Mirror Facial Bar, the issue visits Silver Mirror's Upper West Side studio at 2305 Broadway, where a facial begins with a Mirrosa skin scan.

Society: Fall in New York and the Hamptons

The issue closes with six evenings. American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala honored Cynthia Erivo at Lincoln Center, and NYC Second Chance Rescue honored John Paul DeJoria in Bridgehampton, where Ashanti and Fabolous headlined the Concert for a Cause.

The Bridge marked a decade of rare automobiles in Bridgehampton, the We Raise Hope Gala gathered at the Metropolitan Club, and Leesa Rowland's Halloween party turned Casa Cece into a Forbidden Planet. In Tribeca, Don Hershman opened a solo exhibition at One Art Space.

Coming Next: The Holiday Issue

We look forward to seeing you again in our upcoming Holiday Issue. Read it first in your inbox: subscribe to The RESIDENT Insider.