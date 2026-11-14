At a Glance

What: the First Clubhouse and Performance Center at APOGEE

the First Clubhouse and Performance Center at APOGEE Where: Hobe Sound, Florida

Hobe Sound, Florida Design: master planning, architecture and landscape by Hart Howerton; interiors by Meyer Davis

master planning, architecture and landscape by Hart Howerton; interiors by Meyer Davis Scale: a 1,200-acre private golf and lifestyle destination with three championship courses planned

Interdisciplinary design firm Hart Howerton and design studio Meyer Davis have completed the First Clubhouse and Performance Center at APOGEE, the latest phase of the 1,200-acre private golf and lifestyle destination in Hobe Sound, Florida. The two spaces follow the completion of the club’s first collection of member villas and add dedicated settings for gathering, dining, training and play.

A Clubhouse Designed Like a Private Residence

A shaded veranda overlooking the course

The First Clubhouse is APOGEE’s social core, designed around a natural progression from arrival to the bar, terraces and nearby putting greens. Hart Howerton kept the building low to the ground, with wide verandas and terraces that open to lake and golf course views.

Inside, Meyer Davis approached the clubhouse like a private residence rather than a traditional golf club. Wood and stone run throughout, and comfortable furnishings and a mix of gathering spaces give members places to spend time before and after play.

The lounge at the First Clubhouse

The Performance Center and What Comes Next

Dining at the First Clubhouse

Set beside APOGEE’s 360-degree driving range, the Performance Center pairs advanced training and practice facilities with comfortable spaces between sessions. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the range in view, wood-paneled ceilings and walls warm the interiors, and the building integrates eight hitting bays, fitness spaces and covered terraces.

Additional phases are underway, including the Pool, Spa, Fitness & Bar + Grille, Racquets Club, Par 4 Poolhouse and Second Clubhouse. Once complete, Hart Howerton’s master plan will bring together three championship golf courses, two short courses, hospitality, wellness, recreation and residences across the site.