Louis Vuitton Opens La Valise Bruno Aveillan at LV Dream as Paris Photo Begins

At a Glance

La Valise Bruno Aveillan opened to the public on November 13, 2026, at LV Dream, 26 Quai de la Mégisserie, in the 1st arrondissement of Paris.

The exhibition closes Louis Vuitton's year-long celebration of the 130th anniversary of the Monogram.

Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free, by reservation only.

A Louis Vuitton pop-up bookstore is at the Grand Palais for Paris Photo, November 12 through 15, 2026.

Louis Vuitton has opened La Valise Bruno Aveillan at LV Dream in Paris, an exhibition built around a single piece of luggage: the Alzer suitcase that visual artist, photographer and filmmaker Bruno Aveillan has carried to more than 100 destinations. It opened November 13, timed to the Paris Photo fair, and it is the last chapter in the House's year-long celebration of the Monogram's 130th anniversary.

Aveillan was given an Alzer 75 thirteen years ago. What began as a personal project grew into a photographic series in which the suitcase sits sometimes at the center of the frame and sometimes barely visible. A book co-published by Flammarion and Noir accompanies the exhibition.

"In a sense, this series is also indirectly a self-portrait," Aveillan says. "The suitcase is present wherever I go; it is my traveling companion."

What Is Inside the Exhibition

The exhibition runs through five rooms. The first sets a backlit photograph of Aveillan beside a display of his personal effects.

The second turns to the explorers Louis Vuitton has outfitted since the 19th century. On view are the Bed trunk, the aluminum Cabin trunk and the photographer's trunk made for Albert Kahn, the French banker and philanthropist who ordered trunks in red Vuittonite canvas to protect the equipment of the operators behind Les Archives de la Planète. That trunk later inspired Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections, to create the Petite Malle.

The same room screens Aveillan's 2008 film, the work through which Louis Vuitton first appeared on cinema and television screens. Exhibition co-curator Aurélie Samuel calls him "a modern-day explorer in the tradition of the great discoverers and photographers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries."

The Alzer Suitcase, From the Late 1950s to Now

The third room belongs to the suitcase. The Alzer appeared in the late 1950s in sizes from 55 to 80 centimeters and was prized for its sturdiness and roomy interior. Displays show how it is built, stage by stage, alongside Savoir et Faire Louis Vuitton, the series the House commissioned from Aveillan in 2012 at its workshops in Asnières-sur-Seine.

Audrey Hepburn, André Leon Talley and Lauren Bacall each owned one.

The fourth room hangs the photographs under seven themes that echo the chapters of the book The Suitcase: Crossings, Refuges, Presences, Horizons, Wild, Cities and Silences. The last room shows In the Footsteps of Bruno Aveillan, a film of 5 minutes 40 seconds directed by Mathieu Spadaro, across three screens.

Louis Vuitton at Paris Photo and the Pop-Up Bookstore

At the Grand Palais, Louis Vuitton has a pop-up bookstore for Paris Photo, which runs November 12 through 15, 2026. The space presents the House's publications.

A second pop-up bookstore closes the LV Dream exhibition. It carries Les Éditions Louis Vuitton titles from the City Guide, Fashion Eye and Travel Book collections, along with The Suitcase. Books can be browsed there and bought in the Gift Store on the first floor.

Le Café Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton has added a lunch menu made for sharing, The Odyssey, with a choice of Terre, Marine or Végétale.

How to Visit LV Dream

LV Dream is at 26 Quai de la Mégisserie in the 1st arrondissement. La Valise Bruno Aveillan is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free and requires a reservation.