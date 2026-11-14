The Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns January 18-24, 2027, for its eighth annual celebration, with internationally acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson at the top of the bill. The week brings 12 dining experiences presented by PNC Bank, 14 classes and seminars and the debut of The Feast: An Evening of Italian Culture & Flavor. A portion of every ticket sold benefits Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Samuelsson leads a celebrity lineup that includes first-time festival guests Bobby Hicks and Hannah Flora, alongside returning favorites Jason Smith, Nancy Fuller and Eddie Jackson. Throughout the week, nationally recognized talent will join South Florida chefs for collaborative dinners, interactive demonstrations and waterfront events.

"People have been discovering that Greater Fort Lauderdale has so much more to offer beyond our beaches, and our culinary scene is a big part of that story," said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

Five Signature Events, Beginning With The Feast

The signature events open Thursday, January 21, with The Feast, the festival's newest event, hosted by Chef Rino Cerbone and celebrating Italian cuisine, wine and hospitality. BBQ at the Beach, hosted by Jason Smith, follows Friday, January 22.

Chefs at the Soulbelly BBQ station during a past festival

The Grand Tasting returns Saturday, January 23, to Las Olas Oceanside Park with unlimited food and beverage tastings, live entertainment and demonstrations featuring Samuelsson, Smith, Jackson and Flora. Sunday, January 24, brings Beachside Brunch, hosted by Nancy Fuller with special guest Eddie Jackson, and the free, family-friendly Picnic in the Park presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

The Dining Series Presented by PNC Bank

The Dining Series opens at Heritage with Chef Rino Cerbone and Macchialina's Chef Mike Pirolo. Other collaborations pair Ukiah's Michael Lewis with The Wolf of Tacos' Eduardo Lara; Union Kitchen & Bar's Christie Tenaud with Barolo Cucina D'Autore's Manuella Maffezzoli; and Sidewalk Diner's Walter Navarro with Bicyclette Cookshop's Kayla Pfeiffer.

A cooking demonstration during a past festival

Further highlights include Midwest Nice at TRP Taste, a late-night omakase at MISO, a preview of the upcoming Pezka restaurant, dim sum at Temple Street Eatery and The Farmer, The Chef and The Vintner at Sunness Supper Club.

Classes, Seminars and Tickets

The festival's 14 classes and seminars put guests alongside chefs, sommeliers and beverage professionals. Highlights include Farmhouse Cooking with Jason Smith and Nancy Fuller, handroll making at Bondi Sushi, pasta making at Nove Pasta House and dumpling making with Chef Diego Ng. Beverage sessions include Martinis & Magic, Disco & Daiquiris, The Spanish Wine Journey and the Snack Attack Wine Seminar.

A chef finishes a tasting plate during a past festival

"As we continue to grow, our commitment remains the same: creating unforgettable culinary experiences, supporting our local hospitality community and giving back to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital," said Kate Reed, co-founder of the festival.

Tickets are on sale now. The full schedule of classes, signature events and dinners is available at VLFoodWine.com.