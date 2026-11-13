Acqualina Resort & Residences, the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond oceanfront resort in Sunny Isles Beach, has introduced an exclusive co-branded collection with Back Wellnesswear, the Italian apparel brand found at luxury hotel spas around the world. Now available at the Acqualina Spa Boutique, the collection makes Acqualina Back Wellnesswear's exclusive Miami partner, with every piece designed for the resort.

Made in Bergamo From Natural Fibers

Back Wellnesswear was founded on the idea that what we wear closest to the skin should be as pure as the rituals of the spa. Each garment is designed and made in Bergamo, a UNESCO World Heritage city, predominantly from natural fibers. The brand has rejected polyester at every level of production, has been a Certified B Corporation since 2021 and is carried at properties including Villa d'Este on Lake Como, The Dolder Grand in Zurich and Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

The relaxation lounge at Acqualina Spa

"It is an honour to call Acqualina our home in Miami," said Filippo Perricone, Founder and Managing Director of Back Wellnesswear.

About 20 Styles, From Leggings to Cashmere

The Acqualina edition includes about 20 styles for women and men, drawn mainly from Back Wellnesswear's Performance line in 80 percent Supima cotton and 20 percent elastane. The range covers high-waist and short leggings, shorts, tees, racer-back tanks, cropped tops, hoodies and high-neck zip jackets, plus cashmere ponchos and wraps. Each piece carries Acqualina's logo in red and gold, and select jackets read "Take me to Acqualina" at the back hem.

Prices run from $115 for signature tees to $450 for cashmere wraps, in sizes XS through XXL.

A Keepsake From the Spa

"Our guests come to Acqualina Spa to restore themselves, and Back Wellnesswear extends that experience beyond the treatment room," said Lana Labrecque, Director of Spa at Acqualina Resort & Residences. "They are created for Acqualina alone, which makes each piece a genuine keepsake of time spent with us."