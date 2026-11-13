At a Glance

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Menus range from a $37 Thanksgiving Plate at Miriam to a $195 three-course prix fixe at Le Pavillon.

Le Pavillon and Cafe Commerce book through Resy; Benoit, BLACKBARN and Mission Ceviche Union Square book on OpenTable.

Carnegie Deli is open regular hours on the holiday, with its Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake sold whole or by the slice.

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This year's Thanksgiving tables in New York run from a Michelin-starred prix fixe at One Vanderbilt to a family-style feast on the Upper East Side and a Peruvian take on the turkey dinner. Some kitchens are building full menus around the holiday; others are adding a single plate or a seasonal dessert to their regular service.

Below are seven restaurants serving Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, with menus, prices and hours as provided by each restaurant. Holiday tables fill early, so book ahead.

Le Pavillon, One Vanderbilt

The garden-inspired dining room at Le Pavillon, One Vanderbilt.

Chef Daniel Boulud's Michelin-starred Le Pavillon is serving a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe for $195 in its garden-inspired dining room at One Vanderbilt, with a children's menu for $95.

The menu pairs holiday classics with the restaurant's French technique: roasted turkey breast and braised leg with chestnut cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney and sage gravy; wild Dover sole with black truffle; and spaghetti alla chitarra with Bordier seaweed butter and Osetra caviar. Dessert brings pumpkin pie with vanilla-cranberry swirl ice cream, or wild Georgia pecan pie with bourbon ice cream.

Reservations begin at 1 p.m. and are taken on Resy.

Benoit New York, Midtown

A Thanksgiving table at Benoit New York, set with turkey and shared sides.

Alain Ducasse's Michelin-recognized French bistro on West 55th Street, Benoit New York, is bringing a French touch to the holiday with a three-course Thanksgiving menu from Executive Chef Lucile Plaza.

The centerpiece is a Vermont free-range turkey with chestnut stuffing. Other choices include pâté en croûte made from Lucien Tendret's 1892 recipe, beef tenderloin with duchess potatoes and bordelaise, and a vegetable pot-au-feu with grainy mustard. Private dining rooms are available for larger gatherings.

See the full Thanksgiving menu.

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BLACKBARN, NoMad

A Thanksgiving spread at BLACKBARN.

Overlooking Madison Square Park beneath farmhouse cathedral ceilings, BLACKBARN, the farm-to-table American restaurant from Chef/Owner John Doherty, is serving a three-course menu prepared by Executive Chef Israel Reyes for $145 per adult and $55 per child 12 and under.

The meal opens family style with wild mushroom toast (robiola, taleggio, parmesan, watercress), shrimp cocktail and a duck confit and frisée salad with apple cider vinaigrette. Mains are a choice of roast turkey and braised thigh with giblet gravy, filet mignon with red wine sauce and caramelized shallots, or pan-seared diver scallops with mushroom risotto, with sausage and apple stuffing, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, garlic mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce for the table. Dessert is warm cinnamon-apple pie, pumpkin pie, butterscotch bread pudding or chocolate bourbon pecan pie.

19 East 26th Street.

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Cafe Commerce, Upper East Side

Cafe Commerce's family-style Thanksgiving feast.

Chef Harold Moore is leaning into the nostalgic dishes everyone wants on the table at Cafe Commerce, where an $85-per-person family-style feast ($75 for kids under 12) comes to the table in the restaurant's intimate, old-school New York room.

Expect roasted turkey and maple-glazed ham, Moore's mom's sausage and apple stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole with French's onions, a chicory citrus salad, and cranberry sauce with jalapeño, mandarin and lime. Apple crunch, pumpkin and pecan pies share the dessert course with Harold's famous coconut cake, and holiday cocktails include a Cranberry Bellini, The Normande with fresh apple cider and calvados, and a Vin Chaud.

Reservations begin at 11:45 a.m. on Resy.

Mission Ceviche, Union Square and Upper East Side

A plate from the kitchen at Mission Ceviche.

For Thanksgiving with a Peruvian twist, Mission Ceviche is serving a holiday feast at both its Union Square and Upper East Side locations on Thursday, November 26, from noon to 9 p.m.

The menu opens with butternut squash and ají amarillo soup, followed by Turkey a la Brasa with Peruvian-inspired sides and pastel de choclo to finish. The prix fixe is $78 per person and $28 for children at Union Square, and $65 per person and $25 for children on the Upper East Side, where the regular menu and private dining are also available.

Book Union Square on OpenTable below, or either location through Mission Ceviche.

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Miriam, Four Locations

Miriam's Thanksgiving Plate.

Miriam, the Mediterranean restaurant named after owner Rafael "Rafi" Hasid's mother, is putting a Middle Eastern twist on the holiday with a $37 Thanksgiving Plate: roasted turkey breast, spiced pumpkin purée, challah stuffing, green beans and a Middle Eastern-inspired cranberry sauce.

The plate is served at all four locations alongside the regular à la carte menu. Service begins at 3 p.m. on the Upper West Side and in Brooklyn, and at 4 p.m. on the Upper East Side and in the West Village. The Upper West Side location is 10 minutes from the parade route.

Carnegie Deli, Seventh Avenue

Carnegie Deli's Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake, sold whole or by the slice.

Back on Seventh Avenue after nearly a decade, Carnegie Deli is open regular hours on Thanksgiving, including earlier hours for its new breakfast service, with oversized pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup and pickles on the table.

For the dessert course at home, the deli's seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake, a twist on its New York-style cheesecake infused with warm pumpkin spices on a cookie dough crust, is available whole or by the slice.

Menus, prices and hours are as provided by each restaurant and are subject to change. Please confirm details directly with the restaurant before booking, and enjoy responsibly.