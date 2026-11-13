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Miami at the Table: Eight Restaurants and Their RESIDENT™ Stars Ratings
By Michael Travin,11 days ago
At a Glance
- MILA holds the highest published RESIDENT review score in Miami, 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars.
- All eight restaurants below carry a published RESIDENT review score, listed from highest rating to lowest.
- All eight restaurants take reservations on OpenTable, and each entry links to RESIDENT's full review.
RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.
Eight Miami restaurants, each with a published RESIDENT review score on our five-star restaurant scale, from a Miami Beach rooftop to a waterfront table on the Miami River. Every restaurant below is bookable, and each entry carries its OpenTable reservation link and a link to the full review.
MILA
4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
The highest-scored dining room we have reviewed in Miami: food, fire, and the room everyone else is measured against.
- Cuisine: MediterrAsian (Mediterranean and Japanese)
- Neighborhood: Miami Beach
- Chef: Michaël Michaelidis
- Address: 1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Order this: Grilled whole Dover sole; wild fungi dumplings
Read RESIDENT's full review of MILA
AVA MediterrAegean
4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
A nearly flawless Mediterranean table in Coconut Grove.
- Cuisine: Mediterranean and Greek
- Neighborhood: Coconut Grove
- Chef: Executive Chef Frédéric Aumeunier
- Address: 2889 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133
- Order this: Greek salad; crispy zucchini with tzatziki; truffle pasta
Read RESIDENT's full review of AVA MediterrAegean
CASA NEOS
4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
The Miami River's Mediterranean flagship, scored among the top of our Miami set.
- Cuisine: Mediterranean
- Neighborhood: Miami River, Downtown Miami
- Address: 40 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128
- Order this: Whole branzino filleted tableside; Wagyu skirt steak
Read RESIDENT's full review of CASA NEOS
Seia Miami
4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
Tied at 4.8 in our scoring, it earns its place in the top five on the published review.
- Cuisine: Contemporary Italian
- Neighborhood: Brickell
- Chef: Salvatore Martone, Alessandro Morrone and Francesco Graniero (The Bastion Collection)
- Address: 830 Brickell Plaza, 54th Floor, Miami, FL 33131
- Order this: Gamberoni alla Brace; lamb chops; cacio e pepe finished with fresh truffles
Read RESIDENT's full review of Seia Miami
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés
4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
José Andrés' fire-driven steakhouse: the strongest steakhouse score we have published in Miami.
- Cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish
- Neighborhood: Mid-Beach, Miami Beach (Andaz Miami Beach)
- Chef: José Andrés
- Address: 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
- Order this: Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico de Bellota with pan con tomate; Marinated Ferran Adrià Liquid Olives; Akaushi Beef Rib Steak Chuletón
Read RESIDENT's full review of Bazaar Meat by José Andrés
The Mexican x Pangea
4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
Our top-scored Mexican kitchen in Miami.
Editor's note: the rating reflects a one-night guest-chef dinner with Chef Eduardo Morali of Pangea on September 1.
- Cuisine: Mexican, Northern Mexican
- Neighborhood: Brickell Key
- Address: 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131
- From the guest-chef dinner: Summer corn velouté; Wagyu “Carne Asada”; Pecan Horchata
Read RESIDENT's full review of The Mexican x Pangea
Sparrow Italia Miami
4.6 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
One of the highest-scored Italian rooms in our Miami reviews.
- Cuisine: Italian, Italian steakhouse
- Neighborhood: Wynwood
- Address: 255 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127
- Order this: Wagyu carpaccio; tuna tartare
Read RESIDENT's full review of Sparrow Italia Miami
Tanuki River Landing
4.4 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
Waterfront Japanese on the Miami River, the strongest sushi score in our set.
- Cuisine: Modern Asian, Japanese-inspired; sushi, dim sum
- Neighborhood: River Landing, on the Miami River
- Address: 1420 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125
- Order this: Tuna pizza with truffle aioli; chili edamame; brûléed cheesecake
Read RESIDENT's full review of Tanuki River LandingThanksgiving in Miami 2026: 12 Restaurant Menus Worth Booking
Questions and Answers
What is the best restaurant in Miami?
MILA holds the highest published RESIDENT review score in Miami, 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
How does RESIDENT score restaurants?
RESIDENT reviews score restaurants in RESIDENT™ Stars out of 5. Hotels are scored separately on a 10-point scale.
Which restaurants on this list has RESIDENT reviewed?
All eight: MILA (4.85/5), AVA MediterrAegean (4.8/5), CASA NEOS (4.8/5), Seia Miami (4.8/5), Bazaar Meat by José Andrés (4.7/5), The Mexican x Pangea (4.7/5), Sparrow Italia Miami (4.6/5) and Tanuki River Landing (4.4/5).
Can I book these restaurants on OpenTable?
Yes. All eight restaurants on this list take reservations on OpenTable, and each entry above carries its reservation link.
What is the best Italian restaurant in Miami?
Seia Miami, the contemporary Italian restaurant 54 floors above Brickell, holds the highest Italian score in our Miami reviews, 4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 830 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. Sparrow Italia Miami in Wynwood follows at 4.6 out of 5.
What is the best steakhouse in Miami?
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is the highest-scored steakhouse on this list, with a published RESIDENT score of 4.7 out of 5. It is at 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.
RESIDENT was hosted by each restaurant for the purposes of these reviews. Opinions are the writer's own.