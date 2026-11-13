At a Glance

MILA holds the highest published RESIDENT review score in Miami, 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars.

All eight restaurants below carry a published RESIDENT review score, listed from highest rating to lowest.

All eight restaurants take reservations on OpenTable, and each entry links to RESIDENT's full review.

RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.

Eight Miami restaurants, each with a published RESIDENT review score on our five-star restaurant scale, from a Miami Beach rooftop to a waterfront table on the Miami River. Every restaurant below is bookable, and each entry carries its OpenTable reservation link and a link to the full review.

MILA

The tropical terrace at MILA, Miami Beach.

4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

The highest-scored dining room we have reviewed in Miami: food, fire, and the room everyone else is measured against.

Cuisine: MediterrAsian (Mediterranean and Japanese)

MediterrAsian (Mediterranean and Japanese) Neighborhood: Miami Beach

Miami Beach Chef: Michaël Michaelidis

Michaël Michaelidis Address: 1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139

1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Order this: Grilled whole Dover sole; wild fungi dumplings

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of MILA

AVA MediterrAegean

The garden terrace at AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove, set beneath a pergola and tree canopy on McFarlane Road.

4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

A nearly flawless Mediterranean table in Coconut Grove.

Cuisine: Mediterranean and Greek

Mediterranean and Greek Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove Chef: Executive Chef Frédéric Aumeunier

Executive Chef Frédéric Aumeunier Address: 2889 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133

2889 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133 Order this: Greek salad; crispy zucchini with tzatziki; truffle pasta

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of AVA MediterrAegean

CASA NEOS

The dining room at CASA NEOS, looking out over the Miami River.

4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

The Miami River's Mediterranean flagship, scored among the top of our Miami set.

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Mediterranean Neighborhood: Miami River, Downtown Miami

Miami River, Downtown Miami Address: 40 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128

40 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128 Order this: Whole branzino filleted tableside; Wagyu skirt steak

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of CASA NEOS

Seia Miami

Sunset on the terrace at Seia, 54 floors above Brickell.

4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

Tied at 4.8 in our scoring, it earns its place in the top five on the published review.

Cuisine: Contemporary Italian

Contemporary Italian Neighborhood: Brickell

Brickell Chef: Salvatore Martone, Alessandro Morrone and Francesco Graniero (The Bastion Collection)

Salvatore Martone, Alessandro Morrone and Francesco Graniero (The Bastion Collection) Address: 830 Brickell Plaza, 54th Floor, Miami, FL 33131

830 Brickell Plaza, 54th Floor, Miami, FL 33131 Order this: Gamberoni alla Brace; lamb chops; cacio e pepe finished with fresh truffles

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Seia Miami

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

The Beef Rib Steak Chuletón, sliced and cooked medium-rare.

4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

José Andrés' fire-driven steakhouse: the strongest steakhouse score we have published in Miami.

Cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish

Steakhouse, Spanish Neighborhood: Mid-Beach, Miami Beach (Andaz Miami Beach)

Mid-Beach, Miami Beach (Andaz Miami Beach) Chef: José Andrés

José Andrés Address: 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Order this: Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico de Bellota with pan con tomate; Marinated Ferran Adrià Liquid Olives; Akaushi Beef Rib Steak Chuletón

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

The Mexican x Pangea

The Mexican's dining room on Brickell Key, with its sculptural ceiling and warm golden lighting.

4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

Our top-scored Mexican kitchen in Miami.

Editor's note: the rating reflects a one-night guest-chef dinner with Chef Eduardo Morali of Pangea on September 1.

Cuisine: Mexican, Northern Mexican

Mexican, Northern Mexican Neighborhood: Brickell Key

Brickell Key Address: 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131

601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131 From the guest-chef dinner: Summer corn velouté; Wagyu “Carne Asada”; Pecan Horchata

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of The Mexican x Pangea

Sparrow Italia Miami

The dining room at Sparrow Italia in Wynwood, beneath its canopy of lemon trees and chandeliers.

4.6 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

One of the highest-scored Italian rooms in our Miami reviews.

Cuisine: Italian, Italian steakhouse

Italian, Italian steakhouse Neighborhood: Wynwood

Wynwood Address: 255 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127

255 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127 Order this: Wagyu carpaccio; tuna tartare

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Sparrow Italia Miami

Tanuki River Landing

The Miami River from Tanuki River Landing, where passing boats set the backdrop for dinner.

4.4 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

Waterfront Japanese on the Miami River, the strongest sushi score in our set.

Cuisine: Modern Asian, Japanese-inspired; sushi, dim sum

Modern Asian, Japanese-inspired; sushi, dim sum Neighborhood: River Landing, on the Miami River

River Landing, on the Miami River Address: 1420 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125

1420 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125 Order this: Tuna pizza with truffle aioli; chili edamame; brûléed cheesecake

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Tanuki River Landing

Questions and Answers

What is the best restaurant in Miami?

MILA holds the highest published RESIDENT review score in Miami, 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

How does RESIDENT score restaurants?

RESIDENT reviews score restaurants in RESIDENT™ Stars out of 5. Hotels are scored separately on a 10-point scale.

Which restaurants on this list has RESIDENT reviewed?

All eight: MILA (4.85/5), AVA MediterrAegean (4.8/5), CASA NEOS (4.8/5), Seia Miami (4.8/5), Bazaar Meat by José Andrés (4.7/5), The Mexican x Pangea (4.7/5), Sparrow Italia Miami (4.6/5) and Tanuki River Landing (4.4/5).

Can I book these restaurants on OpenTable?

Yes. All eight restaurants on this list take reservations on OpenTable, and each entry above carries its reservation link.

What is the best Italian restaurant in Miami?

Seia Miami, the contemporary Italian restaurant 54 floors above Brickell, holds the highest Italian score in our Miami reviews, 4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 830 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. Sparrow Italia Miami in Wynwood follows at 4.6 out of 5.

What is the best steakhouse in Miami?

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is the highest-scored steakhouse on this list, with a published RESIDENT score of 4.7 out of 5. It is at 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

RESIDENT was hosted by each restaurant for the purposes of these reviews. Opinions are the writer's own.