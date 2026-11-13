At a Glance

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, 2026; most menus below are served that day only.

Prix-fixe menus range from $139++ per adult at Burlock Coast to $325 per guest at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

Aguasal by José Andrés runs its holiday specials November 26 through 29.

Several restaurants book through OpenTable; others take reservations via Resy, SevenRooms or by phone, as noted in each entry.

This year's Thanksgiving tables in Miami run from a five-course tasting menu in the Design District to a family-style feast across from the beach in Fort Lauderdale. Some kitchens are building full prix-fixe menus around the turkey; others are adding holiday plates to their regular à la carte service so the table can order as it likes.

Below are 12 restaurants serving Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, with menus, prices and hours as provided by each restaurant. Holiday tables fill early, so book ahead.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Design District

A plated course at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

Miami's two-MICHELIN-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon is marking the holiday with a five-course menu by Executive Chef James Friedberg, served Thursday, November 26, from 4 to 9 p.m. at $325 per guest.

The evening opens with Foie Gras Royale finished with parmesan foam, then moves through raw Madaï with caviar, roasted celeriac with spiced pumpkin purée and olive oil-poached Icelandic halibut. For the main course, guests choose between juniper-scented Venison Saddle and Organic Turkey with traditional stuffing. Dessert is a caramelized apple "Mille-Phyllo" or pumpkin cheesecake mousse with ginger ice cream.

151 NE 41st St., Suite 235, Miami. Reservations through SevenRooms or OpenTable.

Reserve →

Le Jardinier, Design District

Organic turkey on Le Jardinier's Thanksgiving menu

At the same 151 NE 41st St. address, Le Jardinier is serving a three-course prix-fixe by Executive Chef James Friedberg and Chef de Cuisine Mario da Silva, from 12:30 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at $185 per guest.

A deviled egg amuse-bouche topped with trout roe starts the meal, followed by a choice of Fall Salad with fennel-citrus emulsion, Butternut Squash Velouté with cured duck breast, or Octopus with chickpea purée and pomegranate. Mains include Faroe Island Salmon with lemon emulsion, Braised Beef Cheek with Port wine sauce and Organic Turkey with cranberry compote, with crispy Brussels sprouts, mushroom stuffing and mashed potatoes served for the table. Dessert is caramelized apple with crispy phyllo or pumpkin cheesecake mousse.

151 NE 41st St., Suite 135, Miami. Reservations through SevenRooms or OpenTable.

Reserve →

CARBONE Miami, South of Fifth

CARBONE Miami's Thanksgiving feast is served entirely for the table

Major Food Group's CARBONE Miami is presenting a four-course Thanksgiving feast from 3 to 9 p.m., priced at $225 per guest and served entirely for the table.

It begins with CARBONE signatures, including Caesar alla ZZ, Shrimp Cocktail, Carpaccio Piemontese and Prosciutto & Pera, followed by Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Pumpkin Tortellini and Mario's Meatballs. Glazed Turkey Breast anchors the main course with Cornbread Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Squash Agrodolce and Cranberry Mostarda, and Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake close the meal, all with the restaurant's tableside service.

49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Reservations through Resy.

Bourbon Steak, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry

The main dining room at Bourbon Steak Miami

At Bourbon Steak, James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Mina has curated a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu served Thursday, November 26, starting at 4 p.m. and priced at $220++ per person.

19999 W. Country Club Drive, Aventura, inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Reserve →

Luma, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

The dining room at Luma, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Luma is celebrating its first Thanksgiving since The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami reopened with La Tavola del Ringraziamento, an Italian-inspired holiday feast served from 12:30 to 9 p.m.

The spread features Bell & Evans Roasted Turkey with cranberry sauce and turkey gravy, Herb-Marinated Prime Rib with horseradish cream, Seared Diver Scallops with butternut squash purée and black truffle beurre blanc, and Salmon en Croute with mustard velouté. A chilled seafood and raw bar carries Key West shrimp, Maine lobster tails, oysters and caviar, alongside seasonal sides and holiday desserts.

The feast is $195++ per adult and $79++ per child ages 4 to 12; children 3 and younger dine free. 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne.

Isabelle's Coconut Grove, The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

The garden courtyard at Isabelle's Coconut Grove

Isabelle’s Coconut Grove is hosting Harvest in the Grove, a four-course Thanksgiving dinner with live music and a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Florida Pumpkin Bisque with coconut crema, spiced pepitas, brown butter and sage opens the menu, followed by an Autumn Garden Salad of little gem, baby kale, compressed pear, whipped goat cheese and pomegranate. The main course is Ember-Roasted Heritage Turkey with cornbread-chorizo stuffing, charred sweet potato purée and smoked giblet jus, or Wood-Fired Honeynut Squash with wild mushroom and ancient grain stuffing. Dessert is Burnt Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake or Florida Orchard Bread Pudding.

Seatings run 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at $155++ per adult and $75++ per child ages 3 to 12, with wine pairings for $65+. Reservations are required by calling 305-644-4675. 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami.

Seia, Brickell

The dining room at Seia, 54 floors above Brickell

For a holiday meal with a view, Seia, the contemporary Italian restaurant from The Bastion Collection and OKO Group on the 54th floor of 830 Brickell, is hosting a family-style Thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can order from the à la carte menu or choose a selection of dishes the executive chef has curated for the holiday, rooted in seasonality and Italian tradition, with the restaurant's art collection and panoramic skyline views as the backdrop.

830 Brickell Plaza, Miami. Reservations through SevenRooms, OpenTable or Resy.

Reserve →

Maple & Ash, Miami Worldcenter

The Atrium at Maple & Ash Miami

Chef Danny Grant's wood-fired steakhouse Maple & Ash Miami is open on Thanksgiving Day from 5 to 10 p.m., serving its signature à la carte menu alongside two holiday additions.

The Black Truffle Turkey plate ($79) brings black truffle turkey with Brussels sprouts, chanterelles, pomme purée and black truffle jus, and a roasted chestnut stuffing ($15) is made with pumpernickel, apple butter, pork sausage and ricotta. The bar adds holiday-inspired cocktails to its full list.

699 NE 1st Ave., 2nd floor, Miami. Reservations are highly recommended.

Reserve →

MATADOR ROOM, The Miami Beach EDITION

The dining room at MATADOR ROOM

At MATADOR ROOM, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Thanksgiving menu runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Roasted Turkey arrives with cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and chipotle gravy ($44), alongside Shaved Beef Tacos with cucumber-avocado crema ($32), Char-Grilled Octopus with smoked paprika crème fraîche ($23) and Mushroom Empanadas with green chili aioli ($23).

Earlier in the day, MARKET at EDITION serves its own roasted turkey plate ($44) from noon to 9 p.m., and its Pastry Pod sells share-size pumpkin, cranberry cheesecake and pecan tarts ($28) beginning Tuesday, November 24.

Aguasal by José Andrés, Andaz Miami Beach

A holiday table at Aguasal by José Andrés

Aguasal by José Andrés at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa is adding holiday specials to its à la carte menu from November 26 through 29, so the holiday table can stretch across the long weekend.

Look for Roasted Heirloom Beets with tarte fine, whipped goat cheese and Pedro Ximénez vinaigrette ($22); a Heritage Turkey Roulade with black truffle mousseline, pumpkin purée, Brussels sprout petals and Jerez jus ($48); and a Pecan Tart with brown butter, bourbon caramel and vanilla crème fraîche ($15).

Reserve →

Amalia, Miami Beach

Pumpkin and ricotta ravioli at Amalia

Amalia in Miami Beach is serving three-course Thanksgiving prix-fixe menus at lunch ($75 per person) and dinner ($85 per person).

Lunch opens with roasted pumpkin soup with Greek yogurt cream and feta, or a golden and ruby beet salad with labneh and citrus. Mains include pumpkin and ricotta ravioli with Gorgonzola cream and pine nuts, grilled salmon with mascarpone risotto, or duck breast with orange-infused carrot purée, and dessert is a deconstructed pumpkin and chocolate pavlova. Dinner expands the choices with smoked eggplant croquettes, grilled maitake mushrooms over artichoke cream and Le Coquet au Chocolat.

Reserve →

Burlock Coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

The oceanfront dining room at Burlock Coast

Up the coast, Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale is serving a three-course, family-style feast by the beach from noon to 8 p.m.

Housemade bread with whipped honey butter, butternut squash soup and a fall greens salad come first, followed by Roasted Turkey Breast with confit leg and thigh, cornbread-sausage stuffing, whipped garlic potatoes, green beans with creamy mushrooms and roasted root vegetables. Pumpkin pie and warm apple pie with salted caramel finish the meal. The feast is $139++ per adult and $65++ per child ages 5 to 12, with a bottomless beverage package for $39.

Hosting at home instead? Burlock Coast's Thanksgiving feast to-go serves six to eight for $395++; order by Wednesday, November 25, by calling 954-302-6430. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Reserve →

Menus, prices and hours are as provided by each restaurant and are subject to change. Please confirm details directly with the restaurant before booking, and enjoy responsibly.