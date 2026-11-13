At a Glance

Marco Maranghello, a New York City hairstylist born in Argentina, has been represented by Ford Artists since 2025.

He was appointed Artistic Director for the New York Fashion Week show for V&S Global Studio.

He is credited with creating Jennifer Lopez's first hair extensions, and his clients have included Queen Silvia of Sweden, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Queen Mary of Denmark.

He was mentored by Oribe Canales and worked at Bergdorf Goodman's John Barrett Salon.

Marco Maranghello, the Argentine-born hairstylist represented by Ford Artists since 2025, was appointed Artistic Director for the New York Fashion Week show for V&S Global Studio. The appointment caps a New York career built on fashion work and a high-profile private clientele, and it has earned him recognition as one of the most polished and internationally seasoned talents in the industry.

Maranghello was driven early by an instinct for beauty as both an exterior art and an expression of inner confidence. He arrived in New York City and began the career that would make him a sought-after name in luxury hairstyling.

Who Has Marco Maranghello Styled?

He refined his vision under the mentorship of hairstylist Oribe Canales, an experience that shaped his signature approach to glamour and sophistication. His career went on to include top positions in New York's beauty world, including work at Bergdorf Goodman's John Barrett Salon.

There he built a loyal following. It ran from prominent social figures, among them the Lopez sisters, Jennifer, Leslie Ann and Lynda, to royal clients including Queen Silvia of Sweden, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Carol Alt

His Editorial and Runway Work

Known for balancing runway edge with real-world wearability, Maranghello has contributed to a broad range of editorial and fashion projects. His work has appeared in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Town & Country and PAPER, and his styling has been seen on major runways and at high-profile award season events.

He has worked with brands and personalities including Chanel, Thom Browne, Brooks Brothers, Oscar de la Renta, Versace, Marc Bouwer, Marchesa, Malan Breton, Frederick Anderson, Cesar Galindo, Diana Mahrach, Armani, Paula Abdul (American Idol and QVC), Sonja Morgan and Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin. With Vanderbilt-Costin, he was involved in the Latin Ignition event held at the Guggenheim Museum.

Television followed. He has appeared as a beauty expert on The Martha Stewart Show and the TODAY show, and Latin Fashion Week presented him with the legend stylist award in Washington DC.

Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin and Emilio Estefan

The Stylist Behind Jennifer Lopez's First Extensions

Among the standout moments of his career, Maranghello is credited with creating Jennifer Lopez's first hair extensions. In the salon he works as a hairstylist and as a wig and hair extensions specialist. He continues to bring a high-touch, high-style sensibility to clients seeking polished, confident beauty.

A model for Cesar Galindo

Philanthropy and Film

Beyond the salon chair, Maranghello has supported cancer survivors by donating hair pieces to chemotherapy patients and has contributed to arts-related charitable efforts. He also moved into film. As a principal partner with Ithaka Films, he has backed stories connected to child abuse victims, the Mi Amor (Kindness is Cool) Gala, LGBTQ youth and minorities.

He supported the 2019 film Draw With Me, created in partnership with The Trevor Project, which premiered at the United Nations and was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. He also supports arts and education initiatives in The Gambia, along with several other charitable endeavors.

His work rests on technical mastery and on the conviction that style cannot be separated from confidence and individuality.

Sonja Morgan

About Marco Maranghello

Marco Maranghello is an internationally renowned hairstylist based in New York City. Born in Argentina, he built his career in the beauty industry after relocating to New York and training at the New York International Beauty School. Mentored by Oribe Canales, he has worked with private clients, royalty, fashion brands and major publications, and is known for his expertise in wigs, hair pieces and extensions. His philanthropy spans cancer support and the arts as well as film advocacy. He has been represented by Ford Artists since 2025.

Follow Marco Maranghello on Instagram @marcomaranghello.