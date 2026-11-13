At a Glance

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection named Alan Leibman chief executive officer and Tatiana Ferreira president, announced November 9, 2026.

Leibman, a member of the company's board, succeeds Ernesto Fara. At 25, he became the youngest general manager in The Ritz-Carlton's history.

Ferreira, previously chief sales officer, now also oversees information technology, marketing and guest experience.

The fleet has three yachts: Evrima (2022), Ilma (2024) and Luminara (2025).

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has named Alan Leibman chief executive officer and Tatiana Ferreira president, the company announced from Fort Lauderdale on November 9, 2026. Leibman, a longtime luxury hospitality executive, already sits on the company's board of directors. He succeeds Ernesto Fara.

Leibman brings more than three decades in global luxury hospitality. Ferreira, who has led sales as chief sales officer, now also oversees information technology, marketing and guest experience. The company says putting those functions under one leader will speed its growth and improve the guest experience from end to end.

Why Alan Leibman's Appointment Is a Homecoming

The role returns Leibman to the brand where his career began. He started in 1990 at The Ritz-Carlton in Houston and later became general manager there. At 25, he was the youngest general manager in The Ritz-Carlton's history.

He went on to serve as CEO of Kerzner International, where he oversaw the Atlantis and One&Only portfolios across five continents. He has advised hospitality and travel companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and previously served as a senior adviser to Oaktree. He currently sits on the company's board.

"The Ritz-Carlton has been an important part of my career since the beginning, and returning to the brand is especially meaningful," Leibman said. "We have a tremendous opportunity to build on what the team has achieved and further distinguish the luxury hospitality experience we deliver at sea. I look forward to working with Tatiana and our Ladies and Gentlemen to continue to create exceptional experiences for our guests."

What Tatiana Ferreira Will Oversee as President

Ferreira keeps responsibility for sales and commercial activities. She now oversees guest experience too.

Her career spans nearly 25 years with consumer and luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and The Walt Disney Company. Across those roles she has focused on driving growth through customer experience and operational excellence.

Expansive Suite Overlooking a Breathtaking Sunset

"At the heart of everything we do is the guest, and I'm excited to work alongside our exceptional teams to create highly personalized, memorable experiences that feel truly special and unlike anything else in luxury travel," Ferreira said. "As we look ahead, we have an incredible opportunity to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to even more luxury travelers, deepen our relationships with valued travel partners, and find new and creative ways to bring the experience to life."

What the Board and Marriott Said

"The Ritz-Carlton has built an extraordinary legacy by continually evolving what luxury hospitality can mean, and we are carrying that vision forward at sea," said Jim Murren, executive chairman of the company's board of directors. He said Leibman "brings decades of global hospitality experience and a genuine understanding of our business," and that with Ferreira's commercial strength and her relationships across the luxury travel community, "we have the leadership to build on our momentum and help define the next chapter of The Ritz-Carlton legacy."

Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, said Marriott remains "committed to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection." He called the collection "a unique expression of The Ritz-Carlton brand, delivering the exceptional service guests have come to expect in more ways and in more places."

The board also thanked Fara. It credited him with leading the company during an important period in its growth.

How Big Is The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Fleet?

Three yachts now sail globally. Evrima, the first, launched in October 2022. It measures 624 feet and has 149 suites, each with a private ocean-view terrace, for up to 298 guests. Ilma followed in September 2024 at 790 feet, with 224 accommodations for up to 448 guests. Luminara set sail in July 2025 with new itineraries to well-known cities and secluded harbors.

Ilma Superyacht Redefines Spacious Luxury With 241 Meters and 228 Suites

Voyages cover the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Alaska and French Polynesia. Each yacht carries The Ritz-Carlton Spa and a marina that gives guests direct access to the ocean. The company says its yachts have some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Private charters are available.

The company plans to keep widening its reach, including through collaborations and partnerships that extend beyond traditional travel. Itineraries and details are on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection website.