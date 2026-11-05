Gulfstream Park Brings NFL Sunday and Live Racing to Taste at the Track

At a Glance

Taste at the Track Gameday Social takes place Sunday, November 22, at Gulfstream Park, 901 South Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach.

General admission is $65 for 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.; VIP is $95 from noon through 5 p.m., with a bonus hour of tastings and priority seating.

VIP holders receive a complimentary Gulfstream Park jersey and a cigar, while supplies last.

The event is 21 and over, and taxes and fees are not included.

Gulfstream Park will host Taste at the Track Gameday Social on Sunday, November 22, turning a full NFL Sunday into an afternoon at the Hallandale Beach racetrack. Guests get game-day tastings and drinks with full-day coverage of NFL action, and live racing runs the same afternoon. General admission opens at 1 p.m., and the afternoon ends at 5 p.m. VIP guests come in at noon. The event is 21 and over.

For football fans, it is a full game day spent at a racetrack, with tastings tied to nine NFL teams.

What a Ticket to Taste at the Track Includes

General admission is $65 and covers 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. The VIP ticket is $95 and runs from noon through 5 p.m. That first hour is the difference. VIP holders get a bonus hour of food and drink tastings, plus priority seating.

VIP guests also receive a complimentary Gulfstream Park jersey and a cigar, while supplies last. Taxes and fees are not included in either price.

Tickets and event details are on the Taste at the Track event page.

Trackside dining at Gulfstream Park.

Which NFL Teams Inspire the Tastings

The Chicago Bears tastings pair Italian beef with the Dr Pepper Porky Pretzel Sandwich, Dr Pepper-flavored pulled pork and BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun. Pittsburgh answers with a game-day sampler of pierogis with kielbasa and cabbage, along with fresh-cut Idaho potato fries under cheddar cheese sauce and bacon bits.

The New York Giants table pairs garlic parmesan chicken wings with a New York-style pizza topped with ricotta, hot honey and cupped pepperoni.

Kansas City is represented by brisket burnt end mac and cheese. Cincinnati brings Skyline-style chili. Tampa Bay sends mojo chicken with yellow rice, and Green Bay sends soft pretzels with Wisconsin beer cheese. New Orleans gets jambalaya. The Los Angeles Rams close it out with loaded tots under Korean fried chicken, Kewpie mayo and soy glaze.

A terrace table at Ten Palms overlooking the Gulfstream Park track.

Where Gulfstream Park Is

Gulfstream Park sits at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport and one mile from the Atlantic Ocean. It has been a Thoroughbred racing venue since 1939. The property, together with The Village at Gulfstream Park, is owned and operated by 1/ST, the consumer-facing brand of The Stronach Group.

Gulfstream Park sits one mile from the Atlantic Ocean.

What Else Is on Site

Gulfstream Park also runs two floors of casino gaming. Level 1 pairs racing simulcasts with slot machines, and Level 2 adds more slots, live entertainment and interactive promotions. Across both, guests will find more than 600 Las Vegas-style slot machines, including electronic table games, along with promotions and tournaments.

The Village at Gulfstream Park, on the same property, is an open-air lifestyle center with an international collection of restaurants, art galleries, a bowling alley, outdoor cafes, fashion boutiques, and health and beauty services.

Live racing at Gulfstream Park, a Thoroughbred venue since 1939.

Planning the Day

The VIP ticket buys the full tasting window and priority seating, so VIP guests should arrive at noon. General admission guests join at 1 p.m. and stay through 5 p.m. The VIP jersey and cigar are offered while supplies last, which rewards an early arrival. Every guest must be 21 or older.

More on the property is at gulfstreampark.com, and the venue posts on Instagram @gulfstreampark.