Norte NYC Review: A Northern Mexican Steakhouse in Flatiron, Rated 4.4 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance

Norte opened October 29, 2026, at 39 West 19th Street in Manhattan's Flatiron District.

Restaurateur Alberto Martínez, who introduced Cuerno New York in 2025, with Executive Chef Oriol Mendívil; prime beef, seafood and handmade tortillas cooked in a Josper charcoal oven.

A restored 1910 building with interiors by Mexican architecture firm A de Arquitectos.

RESIDENT™ Stars: 4.4 of 5. Reservations through Resy.

New York City has no shortage of steakhouses, nor does it lack ambitious Mexican restaurants. Combining the two into a single dining experience is a more interesting proposition, and that is precisely what Norte, the newly opened restaurant in Manhattan's Flatiron District, sets out to accomplish. Located at 39 West 19th Street, Norte opened on October 29, 2026, introducing a northern Mexican approach to steakhouse dining in a city where diners have nearly unlimited choices. Visiting just days after its opening, I was joined by family for an evening that offered an opportunity to experience the restaurant during its earliest days. The result was a dinner with several genuine highlights, a few disappointments, and enough promise to suggest that Norte has the foundations for a successful future.

A Restaurant That Feels as Though It Has Been Here for Years

One of Norte's strongest attributes is its atmosphere. Walking into the restaurant, there is an immediate sense of character. Rather than embracing the polished minimalism of so many contemporary dining establishments, Norte feels established, almost as if it has occupied this Manhattan address for decades. The design draws inspiration from traditional Mexican dining rooms while incorporating elements of classic New York restaurants. Aged wood, warm lighting, antique furnishings, and decorative metal ceilings create an environment that feels comfortable, intimate, and authentic.

The overall impression is reminiscent of a sophisticated neighborhood restaurant one might discover in Mexico, rather than a new Manhattan establishment trying too hard to make an impression. For a restaurant that has only recently opened, that sense of permanence is an accomplishment.

The dining room at Norte, in a restored 1910 building on West 19th Street.

Antique furnishings and warm light give Norte the feel of an established neighborhood house.

The Story Behind Norte

Norte is the latest New York restaurant from restaurateur Alberto Martínez, who previously introduced Cuerno New York at Rockefeller Center in 2025. The concept draws inspiration from the asador de barrio, a northern Mexican tradition centered on grilling meats over fire and gathering around the table. Executive Chef Oriol Mendívil leads a kitchen focused on prime beef, seafood, handmade tortillas, and regional specialties. At the center of the cooking program is a Josper charcoal oven, designed to produce the intense heat and distinctive char that are hallmarks of the restaurant's approach. The restaurant occupies a restored building dating to 1910, with interiors designed by Mexican architecture firm A de Arquitectos. That historical setting helps explain why Norte feels less like a newly constructed restaurant and more like an established neighborhood institution.

The kitchen at Norte, built around a Josper charcoal oven.

The Food: Good Execution, but Not Everything Stands Out

Our dinner began with an assortment of dishes designed to introduce the restaurant's northern Mexican flavors. The guacamole, accompanied by blue-corn tortillas, was perfectly acceptable but ultimately pedestrian. It lacked the distinctive quality or memorable flavor that might elevate a familiar appetizer. Mexican cuisine is not always my personal favorite, particularly when heavily seasoned regional flavors dominate a dish. I recognize that this is a matter of individual preference rather than necessarily a reflection of the kitchen's capabilities. Still, dining with a group provides an opportunity for a broader perspective, and the general consensus around our table was that the early dishes were satisfactory without being particularly memorable. Nothing was fundamentally wrong. There simply was not much that made us stop and take notice. That changed when the steak arrived.

Guacamole with blue-corn tortillas.

A board of salsas to open the meal.

The Steak: Where Norte Finds Its Strength

If there was one dish that demonstrated what Norte's kitchen can accomplish, it was the steak. Ordered medium rare, it arrived with an excellent exterior char and the kind of preparation that makes a straightforward steak memorable. The cooking was precise, with the contrast between the charred exterior and properly prepared interior providing exactly what one hopes for from a restaurant built around live-fire cooking. It was easily one of the strongest moments of the evening. The fish also impressed, offering good flavor and successful preparation. And the garlic mashed potatoes were particularly enjoyable: rich, satisfying, and an excellent accompaniment to the main courses. These dishes demonstrated that when Norte focuses on quality ingredients and straightforward execution, the results can be very good.

The fish, one of the evening's successes alongside the steak.

Dessert: An Unexpected Winner

Dessert brought another interesting comparison. The cheesecake arrived as a substantial, traditional-looking slice, accompanied by a generous tableside pouring of warm chocolate sauce. Visually, it reminded me more of an indulgent American cheesecake, something one might find at The Cheesecake Factory, than a particularly refined Mexican-inspired dessert. But appearances can be misleading. The cheesecake was very good. Rich, satisfying, and unapologetically indulgent, it succeeded precisely because it did not attempt to reinvent a familiar classic. The chocolate sauce added a dramatic finishing touch, creating one of the evening's more memorable presentations. The chocolate mousse, by comparison, offered a more restrained and contemporary appearance, with an elegant presentation and delicate chocolate shavings. Unfortunately, its reception around the table was considerably less enthusiastic. It simply wasn't a crowd favorite. The contrast provided a useful reminder that sophisticated presentation does not necessarily translate into a more satisfying dessert. Sometimes a well-executed classic is the better choice.

Service: An Encouraging Start

One of the more positive aspects of our visit was the service. For a restaurant that had opened only days earlier, the staff operated with an encouraging level of efficiency. Service was fast, attentive, and well organized, without the confusion that can sometimes accompany a restaurant's opening week. That is no small achievement. Even excellent restaurants frequently struggle to find their rhythm during their earliest days, and Norte appeared to have established a solid service foundation.

The wine cellar room at Norte.

The Verdict: A Promising Newcomer With Room to Grow

Norte has several things working in its favor. The restaurant is visually appealing, its atmosphere feels authentic, and its hospitality is already operating at a commendable level. More importantly, the kitchen demonstrated genuine ability with its steak, fish, and accompanying sides. Yet the overall dining experience was not consistently memorable. Several early dishes failed to distinguish themselves, and the group was not universally impressed by the more traditional Mexican flavor profiles. For a new restaurant, however, consistency often takes time. What Norte already possesses is an identity, something many new restaurants spend years trying to establish. It knows what it wants to be: a comfortable, stylish neighborhood Mexican steakhouse built around fire, hospitality, and communal dining. The next challenge is ensuring that the entire menu lives up to the strengths of its best dishes.

Final Impression

Norte is a welcome addition to Manhattan's restaurant landscape, particularly for diners who appreciate northern Mexican cuisine and live-fire cooking. The steak was excellent, the fish and mashed potatoes delivered, and the cheesecake proved an unexpectedly enjoyable finish.

The restaurant may not yet be firing on every cylinder, but just days after opening, there is enough here to warrant attention. For Norte, the foundation is in place. Now comes the work of turning a promising opening into a consistently memorable dining experience.

Norte NYC | 39 West 19th Street, Flatiron District, Manhattan

Cuisine: Northern Mexican Steakhouse | Website: nortenyc.com

4.4 on the RESIDENT™ Stars

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If You Like Norte, Also Try

Casa Carmen Flatiron. Two blocks away, Casa Carmen Flatiron serves the traditional Mexican cooking of the El Bajío family, mole Xico, cochinita pibil and ribeye tacos in a hacienda-style room, for diners who want heritage recipes alongside the steakhouse format.

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Tán. In Midtown East, Tán pairs Richard Sandoval with Le Chique chef Jonatán Gómez Luna for a Tulum-inspired take on coastal Mexican cooking, down to a short rib cooked al carbón.

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Empellón. Alex Stupak's Empellón on Madison Avenue remains a benchmark for polished, contemporary Mexican dining in Manhattan, from its seven-salsa guacamole service to rib steak fajitas.

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Maya. Richard Sandoval's Maya, his Upper East Side flagship, is the modern-Mexican institution against which newcomers are still measured; the Michelin Guide called its menu "a love letter to Mexico."

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Toloache. Julian Medina's Toloache has been cooking over a wood-burning oven in the Theater District since 2007, long-running proof that upscale Mexican food and live fire belong together.

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