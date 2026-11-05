Dallas–Fort Worth's 9 Biggest Sports Events in November 2026

Dallas–Fort Worth Sports and Outdoor Events in November 2026 at a Glance

NFL Football: The Cowboys host the 49ers, Titans, and Eagles, including a Thanksgiving Day showdown.

NBA and NHL: The Mavericks and Stars welcome major opponents to American Airlines Center.

College Football: SMU faces Wake Forest, while TCU hosts Kansas State and Utah.

Soccer: FC Dallas hosts Colorado for Fan Appreciation Night.

Motorsports and Outdoor Events: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, GT-R Festival USA, and the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot round out the month.

November 2026 brings a packed sports calendar to Dallas–Fort Worth, with NFL football, NBA basketball, NHL hockey, and college matchups taking over some of North Texas's most recognizable venues. AT&T Stadium hosts three Cowboys games, including the Thanksgiving Day rivalry with Philadelphia, while the Mavericks and Stars welcome major opponents to American Airlines Center.

Beyond the major leagues, TCU and SMU continue their college football seasons, FC Dallas hosts its final regular-season home match, and Fort Worth welcomes Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. From professional sports to motorsports and Thanksgiving traditions, here are nine of the best sporting events and outdoor experiences in Dallas–Fort Worth this November, with dates, venues, tickets, and practical details for planning your visit.

The Best Sports Events and Outdoor Experiences in Dallas–Fort Worth This November

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks November Home Games

Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas

When: November 6 vs. Utah Jazz; November 8 vs. Brooklyn Nets; November 9 vs. Indiana Pacers; November 18 vs. Golden State Warriors; November 21 vs. Los Angeles Clippers; November 30 vs. Boston Celtics

Why Go: Six November home games bring a varied lineup of NBA opponents to American Airlines Center. The Golden State Warriors visit November 18 for one of the month's marquee basketball matchups, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers three nights later. Boston closes the home schedule on November 30, while Utah's November 6 appearance carries additional significance as an Emirates NBA Cup group-stage game.

Tickets: November 6 | November 8 | November 9 | November 18 | November 21 | November 30

Good to Know: The Mavericks host Brooklyn and Indiana on consecutive nights, November 8 and 9. The Golden State matchup has a later 8:30 p.m. tipoff, making it worth checking the schedule carefully when planning dinner or transportation.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids: Fan Appreciation Night

Where: Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

When: November 7, 2026

Why Go: FC Dallas wraps up its 2026 regular-season home schedule against the Colorado Rapids at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The Western Conference matchup brings an added sense of occasion as the club celebrates Fan Appreciation Night, with special activities and recognition for supporters throughout the evening

Tickets:November 7

Good to Know: The club has announced a pregame celebration as part of Fan Appreciation Night. Arrive before the 6 p.m. kickoff to take advantage of the additional activities.

Dallas Stars November Home Games

Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas

When: November 7 vs. San Jose Sharks; November 12 vs. Winnipeg Jets; November 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres; November 15 vs. Florida Panthers; November 22 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins; November 25 vs. Nashville Predators; November 28 vs. Utah Mammoth

Why Go: Seven home games bring an impressive mix of NHL opponents to Dallas throughout November. Florida visits on November 15, following Buffalo's appearance the previous evening, while Pittsburgh arrives November 22 for another notable matchup. Nashville and Utah round out Thanksgiving week, offering fans opportunities to enjoy professional hockey during the holiday period.

Tickets: November 7 | November 12 | November 14 | November 15 | November 22 | November 25 | November 28

Good to Know: Most November games begin at 7 p.m., although the November 22 matchup against Pittsburgh starts at 6 p.m. The November 14 and 15 games fall on consecutive nights, making them convenient options for hockey fans visiting Dallas for the weekend.

Nissan GT-R

GT-R Festival USA 2026

Where: Texas Motorplex, 7500 West Highway 287, Ennis

When: November 13–15, 2026

Why Go: GT-R Festival USA brings three days of automotive competition and car culture to Texas Motorplex, south of Dallas. Dedicated to Nissan's celebrated GT-R and other high-performance vehicles, the festival combines drag racing, roll racing and vehicle showcases.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Texas Motorplex is located in Ennis, approximately 35 miles south of downtown Dallas. The event takes place outdoors, so comfortable shoes, sun protection, and hearing protection are recommended.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire

Where: Ariat Arena, 1911 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth

When: November 13–15, 2026

Why Go: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings its Glow-N-Fire tour to Fort Worth for four performances featuring enormous trucks, dramatic lighting, pyrotechnics, and freestyle motocross. Fan favorites including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker, and Bigfoot appear alongside Rhinomite, a new addition to the touring lineup.

Tickets: November 13 | November 14 | November 15

Good to Know: Performances are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Optional Pre-Show Party admission allows guests to see the trucks up close before the main event.

SMU Mustangs vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, 5800 Ownby Drive, Dallas

When: November 14, 2026

Why Go: SMU welcomes Wake Forest for an ACC football matchup that also serves as the university's Homecoming and Senior Day celebration. Alumni, students, and supporters return to the Hilltop for a weekend of campus traditions, with the game providing the centerpiece of the festivities. The combination of conference football, school celebrations, and SMU's lively game-day atmosphere makes this one of Dallas's strongest college sporting events in November.

Tickets: November 14

Good to Know: SMU's Boulevard tailgating tradition is a major part of the experience. Arrive well before the 11 a.m. kickoff if you want time to explore the pregame festivities.

TCU Horned Frogs November Home Games

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, 2850 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth

When: November 14 vs. Kansas State; November 21 vs. Utah

Why Go: TCU hosts two consecutive Big 12 opponents as the college football regular season approaches its conclusion. Kansas State visits November 14, followed by Utah on November 21 for the Horned Frogs' final home game of the month.

Tickets: November 14 | November 21

Good to Know: The Kansas State game is designated Freedom Frogs, while the Utah matchup is Frog Appreciation. Kickoff times remain subject to television scheduling, so check the official calendar before arranging transportation or pregame plans.

Dallas Cowboys November Home Games

Where: AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington

When: November 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers; November 22 vs. Tennessee Titan; November 26 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Why Go: The Dallas Cowboys host three consecutive November games at AT&T Stadium, bringing two major NFC rivalries and a Thanksgiving tradition to Arlington. San Francisco visits November 15 for a matchup steeped in postseason history, followed by Tennessee on November 22. The month's biggest attraction arrives on Thanksgiving Day, when Dallas faces Philadelphia in a nationally televised NFC East showdown.

Tickets: November 15 | November 22 | November 26

Good to Know: Thanksgiving games are especially busy around AT&T Stadium, with heavy traffic and considerable parking demand. Reserve parking ahead of time and allow extra time for stadium entry, particularly for the November 26 matchup.

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Where: Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas

When: Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Why Go: The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot returns for its 59th year, bringing thousands of runners, walkers, and families into Downtown Dallas on Thanksgiving morning. Participants can choose between a 5K and an eight-mile course, with timed and untimed options suitable for both competitive runners and families looking to take part together. Costume contests, children's activities, and a festive atmosphere have made the race one of the city's longest-running Thanksgiving traditions.

Details & Registration

Good to Know: The main race begins at 8:30 a.m., with a second start at 9 a.m. Strollers and leashed dogs are permitted in designated untimed areas, while timed runners use a separate starting corral.