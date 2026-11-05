The Flatiron Building Welcomes Its First Residents in 124 Years

At a Glance

Closings have begun at the Flatiron Building, with residents moving into the 1902 landmark for the first time in its 124-year history.

The Brodsky Organization and The Sorgente Group converted the building into 36 private residences with interiors by Studio Sofield.

Amenities include a 60-foot lap pool, fitness center, sauna and cold plunge, a sports and golf simulator and Madison Square Park view lounges; Bar Pisellino Flatiron Building opens in 2027.

Remaining three- and four-bedroom homes start at $14.85 million; a full-floor 20th-floor home is priced at $53.5 million. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group handles sales.

For the first time in its 124-year history, the Flatiron Building has residents. The Brodsky Organization announced that closings have officially commenced at the landmark, with the first owners moving in as the multi-year restoration and conversion into 36 private residences nears completion. Closings continue in the coming months.

"For more than a century, The Flatiron Building has been part of the fabric of New York City and a beloved icon for locals and visitors to The Flatiron District," said Daniel Brodsky, managing principal of The Brodsky Organization. "Welcoming its first residents is an extraordinary moment and the culmination of years of work by an incredibly talented team to preserve this landmark while preparing it for its next century."

Restoring a Beaux-Arts Landmark

Originally designed by Daniel Burnham and completed in 1902 as the Fuller Building, the Flatiron spent more than a century as a commercial property, most notably home to Macmillan Publishers and The Fuller Company. Its conversion came out of an extended collaboration among architecture, design, preservation and construction teams, with the sponsor working alongside the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, executive architect SLCE Architects and preservation firm Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners.

The work included restoring the limestone, brick and terra-cotta Beaux-Arts facade, replacing more than 1,000 windows and restoring or replicating thousands of individual terra-cotta elements. AECOM Tishman served as construction manager for the residential conversion.

The double-height attended lobby, with a Studio Sofield chandelier inspired by a historic Madison Square Park lamppost.

Inside the 36 Residences

The homes take their shape from the building's triangular plan, with expansive living and entertaining spaces and views across the Manhattan skyline. Studio Sofield's interiors draw on materials and architectural details uncovered during the restoration, including historic ironwork, railings and marble mosaics, pairing the building's original character with a contemporary residence.

Each home opens through a private elevator entry vestibule with marble mosaic flooring and stone finishes. Kitchens feature sleek metal cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances, and a Ketra lighting system by Lutron offers adjustable light temperature, brightness and circadian programming. North-facing residences look over Madison Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Broadway from the building's prow; south-facing homes take sun from the south, east and west.

The great room of Residence 12 North, at the building's prow.

The primary bedroom of Residence 12 North.

Amenities and Bar Pisellino

Residents have access to a double-height attended lobby anchored by a custom Studio Sofield chandelier inspired by a historic Madison Square Park lamppost, a 60-foot lap pool, a fitness center, sauna and cold plunge, a sports and golf simulator, and games and Madison Park view lounges. Private storage and wine cellars are available for purchase.

The building is also preparing to welcome Bar Pisellino Flatiron Building in 2027 from restaurateurs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams, whose restaurants have defined the West Village. The bar will give the public a place to gather inside the restored landmark.

The 60-foot lap pool.

The games lounge.

Pricing and Availability

"The response from buyers has been just as remarkable as the building itself," said James Lansill, senior managing director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. "There is only one Flatiron Building, and buyers recognize the rarity of being able to own and live within a landmark of this significance, while also enjoying the elevated design, services and amenities expected at the highest level of new residential development in New York City. This is an exciting milestone for the building. With a limited collection of exceptional residences remaining, and nearly immediate occupancy, our team is busy with new buyers looking to make The Flatiron Building their home."

The Flatiron Building is co-developed by The Brodsky Organization and The Sorgente Group. Remaining three- and four-bedroom homes start at $14.85 million, and a newly available full-floor home on the 20th floor is priced at $53.5 million. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive sales and marketing firm. Private showings can be arranged at theflatironbuilding.com.