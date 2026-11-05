The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Adds Oceanfront Brunch, Mahjong Nights and $5 Parking for Miami Residents

At a Glance

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami introduces new dining and social programming across Luma, Paralia, Dune Beach Bar and Rum Bar beginning in November 2026.

Highlights include Tiles & Tides mahjong on Luma's terrace, chef-led pasta-making classes, La Dolce Vita Brunch with a tableside Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana coffee ritual, Golden Hour at Paralia and Sips & Shells at Dune.

The expanded Key Card Program gives Miami residents savings on dining, retail, spa and fitness, plus $5 parking for dining and retail visits.

455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne. Register for the Key Card in person at the front desk with proof of residency.

Weekday aperitivo overlooking the Atlantic, mahjong with a spritz, tableside tiramisu and Champagne paired with fries: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is giving guests and locals fresh reasons to make the island part of their plans this season. Throughout November and beyond, the oceanfront resort introduces new dining and social experiences across Luma, Paralia, Dune Beach Bar and Rum Bar, alongside an expanded Key Card Program that offers Miami residents a set of benefits, including $5 parking for dining and retail visits.

The rollout comes nearly a year after the resort's $100 million transformation and December 2025 reopening. The new calendar is built for everything from a weekday breakfast to an after-work gathering, a hands-on cooking class or a long weekend brunch.

Luma: Mahjong on the Terrace and a Pasta Class in the Kitchen

At Luma, executive chef Patrizio La Gioia's coastal Italian cooking anchors the calendar. Tiles & Tides, presented with Mahjong Prive, brings the game to Luma's oceanfront terrace on November 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and again on November 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Newcomers take Mahjong 101; experienced players join Open Play. Both include mahjong materials and a Sarti Spritz or a zero-proof Senza Spritz. Additional sessions are planned for January, February and March.

Beginning November 12, A Taste of Italy puts small groups behind the scenes for a chef-led pasta-making experience that opens with a glass of Prosecco, wine or a nonalcoholic drink and ends with a shared pasta meal, complimentary valet parking and a signed recipe card. Classes run Monday through Saturday with 48 hours' notice, with featured dates in January, March, April and May 2027. Luma is also partnering with Bucket Listers on three classes, the first on November 12.

Handmade pasta at Luma, where chef-led classes begin November 12.

La Dolce Vita Brunch and the Bialetti Ritual

Beginning November 2, The Breakfast Club welcomes locals on weekday mornings from 7 to 11 a.m., with complimentary coffee or tea alongside an a la carte breakfast item and complimentary valet parking, Monday through Friday outside holidays and select blackout dates. Monthly social and creative activities join the program in January 2027.

Beginning November 7, La Dolce Vita Brunch brings a little Italian Riviera to Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., pairing coastal Italian flavors with bottomless spritzes and tableside coffee rituals. La Gioia's a la carte menu runs from Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes to Tagliatelle alla Bolognese. The new Bialetti Experience showcases the Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo collection, with the Moka Ritual served tableside for two or four, tiramisu finished at the table with espresso and cocoa, an Affogato or an Espresso Martini.

For after work, Aperitivo Hour runs Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with cocktails, wines by the glass and Italian bites such as Burrata, Prosciutto di Parma and Saffron Arancini. Wine Down Wednesdays takes half off bottles priced up to $250 from 5 p.m. to close, and Thursdays pair bubbly and bruschetta with live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Moka Ritual, served tableside at Luma.

Golden Hour at Paralia and Sips & Shells at Dune

Paralia, inspired by the Greek isles and Turkey's Aegean coast, sits in an open-air setting between the pool and the beach. Along with chef John Iatrellis' new menu, the restaurant introduces Golden Hour beginning November 2, Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests build their own mezze from Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Muhammara, Tzatziki, Halloumi Bites, Greek Village Salad, Mussels and Feta Fries, with cocktails such as the Mykonos Melon, Mediterranean G&T and Paros Paloma, plus low-proof and zero-proof options. Friday evenings add beach club lounge music.

At Dune Beach Bar, Sips & Shells marks South Florida's seafood season with chilled Champagne and coastal favorites. Launching in November and available Friday through Sunday, the menu features Florida stone crab, freshly shucked oysters and cocktail shrimp, offered individually at market price or as the Sips & Shells Trio, with Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne by the glass or bottle. Reservations are not required.

Mezze for Golden Hour at Paralia.

Sips & Shells at Dune Beach Bar: stone crab, oysters and cocktail shrimp with Champagne.

Rum Bar: Spirit Society and the Duo Series

Beginning November 9, the resort's redesigned lobby lounge introduces two experiences. Spirit Society explores the craftsmanship behind bourbon, tequila and rum through guided tastings, with flights drawn from Old Forester's Whisky Row series, Codigo 1530 Blanco, Reposado and Anejo, or Flor de Cana aged expressions. Available for private bookings, it will also anchor a monthly gathering for locals and spirits enthusiasts.

The Duo Series pairs familiar favorites with Champagne, rose and cocktails. Frites & Champagne matches sea salt fries with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label. Lobster Roll & Rose pairs poached Maine lobster, lemon-chive aioli and toasted brioche with Chateau Sainte Marguerite Fantastique Rose. Chicken Crisps & Caviar sets tempura-fried chicken crisps, creme fraiche, chives and premium caviar against a choice of Lallier Champagne, an Absolut Elyx Martini or a Monkey 47 Martini. Reservations are not required.

Frites & Champagne from the Duo Series at Rum Bar.

The Key Card Program for Miami Residents

The resort is expanding its Key Card Program to Miami residents, with benefits across dining, shopping and wellness. Cardholders receive 10 percent savings at resort dining outlets, including Luma, Paralia, Rum Bar, Dune Beach Bar and Pura Vida Miami; 10 percent at the Coastal Boutique and Spa Boutique; 15 percent at retail shops including 120% Lino and Lilly Pulitzer; 20 percent on Signature Massages and Facials at The Spa, Sunday through Thursday; 10 percent on TREMBLE classes; and $5 parking for all dining and retail visits.

Residents register in person at the resort's front desk and present proof of residency to receive a physical card. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is at 455 Grand Bay Drive in Key Biscayne. Dining details are at lumakeybiscayne.com, paraliakeybiscayne.com, rumbarkeybiscayne.com and dunekeybiscayne.com. Tax and gratuity or operational charges are added to listed prices.