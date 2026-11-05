Whiskey & Fuego Returns to The Biltmore Hotel on December 13

At a Glance

Whiskey & Fuego Miami returns to The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

The all-inclusive evening combines Heritage Fire's live-fire chef tastings with Whiskies of the World's bourbons, scotches and single malts.

General Admission runs 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. ($109); Early Entry opens at 5 p.m. and includes Justin's House of Bourbon ($159). Guests must be 21 or older.

Produced by Tours by a21; tickets and the chef lineup at toursbya21.com.

Whiskey & Fuego, the Miami edition of Whiskey & Fire, returns to The Biltmore Hotel on Sunday, December 13, bringing chef tastings, premium spirits and a measure of friendly competition to Coral Gables. The all-inclusive event combines two festival brands, Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World, for an evening of open-flame cooking and pours worth discovering.

Produced by Tours by a21, the night puts South Florida's culinary community at the center. The participating chef lineup will be announced soon.

Live-Fire Cooking Meets Whiskies of the World

Returning favorites and chefs making their Whiskey & Fuego debut serve dishes at tasting stations, all of it prepared over live flame. Alongside them, distillers and brand ambassadors pour bourbons, scotches and single malts from around the world.

The format is built for conversation. Guests meet the chefs and the people behind each bottle to hear the stories behind each bite and pour.

Tasting portions cooked over coals at a Heritage Fire event.

Voting for Miami's Heritage Hero

Guests also decide who takes home the night's top honor. After sampling the dishes, attendees vote for their favorite bite, crowning Miami's Heritage Hero. The winner advances to the Heritage Hero Grand Finale Presented by Visit Greenville, S.C., where the tour's winning chefs compete for Heritage Hero of the Year.

"Returning to The Biltmore is always special for our team," said Brett Friedman, founder and CEO of a21. "Miami's culinary community brings so much energy, creativity and flavor to the table. We're excited to bring everyone together again for Whiskey & Fuego. It's a chance to spend an evening with friends, discover new favorites and cheer on the chefs competing for Heritage Hero."

A chef at work at a Heritage Fire tasting station.

Early Entry and Justin's House of Bourbon

For those who want a head start, Early Entry opens the grounds 45 minutes before General Admission and adds exclusive access to Justin's House of Bourbon. The experience features rare, vintage and collector-worthy pours, hard-to-find bottles unavailable on the general festival floor, expert-guided tastings and selections from partner distilleries.

Whiskey & Fuego is part of the Heritage Fire & Whiskies of the World Tour, a festival series spanning the United States and Europe. The tour runs three formats: Heritage Fire, focused on live-fire cuisine; Whiskies of the World, dedicated to whiskey discovery; and Whiskey & Fire, which brings the two together in select markets. The tour partners with Event Zero Inc., a nonprofit focused on reducing the environmental footprint of live events.

A pour at a Whiskies of the World tasting.

Tickets and Details

General Admission ($109) runs 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. and includes the full tasting experience: dishes from local chefs and pitmasters, whiskey tastings from the curated distiller lineup, local vendors and a vote for the Heritage Hero. Early Entry ($159) opens at 5 p.m. and adds first access to the stations plus Justin's House of Bourbon.

Attendees must be 21 or older with a valid photo ID. The Biltmore Hotel is in Coral Gables. Tickets, chef announcements and event information are at toursbya21.com.