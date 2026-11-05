Dallas–Fort Worth's Holiday Season Begins With These 15 Things to Do in November 2026

Dallas–Fort Worth Holiday Events in November 2026 at a Glance

Holiday Lights: Dallas Arboretum, Dallas Zoo, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, and Prairie Lights unveil some of North Texas's most impressive seasonal displays.

Christmas Traditions: Fort Worth's Parade of Lights, Grapevine's Carol of Lights, and Arlington's Texas Christkindl Market welcome the holiday season.

Family Attractions: Gaylord Texan's Harry Potter-themed ICE! and The Trains at NorthPark offer immersive experiences for all ages.

Holiday Theater and Music: The Grinch, A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, and the Fort Worth Symphony's Home for the Holidays headline Thanksgiving-week performances.

Candlelight Concerts: Tributes to ABBA at Reunion Tower and Frank Sinatra at The Joule bring intimate live music to two distinctive Dallas venues.

November 2026 marks the beginning of the holiday season across Dallas–Fort Worth, with elaborate light displays, Christmas markets, and festive performances transforming North Texas. The Dallas Arboretum celebrates the final season of its beloved 12 Days of Christmas gazebos, Gaylord Texan unveils a Harry Potter-themed ICE! exhibition, and downtown Fort Worth prepares for its annual Parade of Lights.

Thanksgiving week brings How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, The Nutcracker, and seasonal concerts, alongside Grapevine's Christmas celebrations and Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie. Here are 15 of the best holiday events and things to do in Dallas–Fort Worth this November, with dates, venues, tickets, and essential details for planning your visit.

15 Best Holiday Events and Things to Do in Dallas–Fort Worth in November 2026

Holiday at the Arboretum: The 12 Days of Christmas

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

When: November 11, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: One of Dallas's most celebrated holiday traditions returns for a particularly meaningful season. The Arboretum is bidding farewell to its 12 Days of Christmas gazebos, twelve elaborate Victorian-style displays inspired by the classic Christmas carol that have delighted visitors since 2014. The 66-acre garden also features a European-inspired Christmas Village, festive decorations inside the historic DeGolyer House, and illuminated landscapes overlooking White Rock Lake.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Daytime and nighttime admission are ticketed separately. Evening admission generally costs $35–$40, while online-only Night Owl tickets offer a $15 option for visits beginning at 8:30 p.m.

ICE! Featuring Harry Potter at Gaylord Texan

Where: Gaylord Texan Resort, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

When: November 13, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: Gaylord Texan transforms its annual ICE! attraction into the wizarding world of Harry Potter, bringing familiar characters, magical settings, and scenes from the beloved stories to life through intricate ice sculptures. Crafted from more than two million pounds of ice, the immersive walk-through experience includes colorful displays and giant ice slides.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The exhibit is maintained at approximately 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the sculptures. Guests receive parkas, but warm clothing, socks, and closed-toe shoes are strongly recommended.

Dallas Zoo Lights​

Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant

Where: Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas

When: November 13, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: Dallas Zoo celebrates the tenth anniversary of its holiday lights experience with more than two million lights, illuminated animal sculptures, interactive installations, and festive entertainment. The walking trail takes visitors through themed areas of the zoo, with seasonal music and family activities adding to the atmosphere.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Admission starts at $19, and public parking costs $15. Most animals aren't available for viewing during the evening event, although a combination ticket allows guests to explore the zoo earlier in the afternoon before enjoying the lights.

The Trains at NorthPark

Where: NorthPark Center, 8687 North Central Expressway, Dallas

When: November 14, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: A cherished Dallas holiday tradition for nearly four decades, The Trains at NorthPark returns with an intricate miniature railway exhibition benefiting Ronald McDonald House Dallas. Elaborate model trains travel through detailed landscapes, famous landmarks, and festive scenes, creating a nostalgic experience that appeals to children and adults alike.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The exhibition is located on Level One of NorthPark Center, across from Kona Grill. Proceeds support Ronald McDonald House Dallas, which provides lodging and services for families of children undergoing medical care.

Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA at Reunion Tower

Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA at Reunion Tower

Where: Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Boulevard East, Dallas

When: November 19, 2026

Why Go: Dallas's iconic Reunion Tower hosts an intimate candlelit tribute to ABBA, reimagining the Swedish group's greatest hits through live string arrangements. A string quartet performs familiar favorites including "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," and "The Winner Takes It All," surrounded by the warm glow of hundreds of candles.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The concert lasts approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 8 and older. Doors open 45 minutes before the performance, and seating is assigned by ticket zone on a first-come, first-served basis.

Texas Christkindl Market

Where: North Plaza at Globe Life Field, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington

When: November 20–22 and November 27–December 23, 2026

Why Go: Arlington's Texas Christkindl Market brings the atmosphere of a traditional German Christmas market to the Entertainment District. Inspired by the city's longstanding relationship with German sister and friendship cities, the market features handcrafted ornaments, imported collectibles, seasonal foods, and specialty gifts. Visitors can browse authentic German Christmas decorations, including Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise, while enjoying the festive setting outside Globe Life Field.

Event Details

Good to Know: Admission is free, and the market operates from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on scheduled dates. Complimentary parking is generally available in Lot B unless otherwise announced.

Christmas in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Christmas in the Garden at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard, Fort Worth

When: November 20, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: Fort Worth Botanic Garden transforms into an illuminated winter landscape with a one-mile trail of glowing installations set to holiday music. Highlights include the returning Winter Cathedral and a field of illuminated Texas bluebonnets, bringing a distinctive regional touch to the Christmas displays. Seasonal food and drinks are available along the route, making this one of the city's most inviting outdoor holiday experiences.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: This is a separately ticketed evening attraction, operating from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Allow approximately 90 minutes to enjoy the self-guided trail. Santa is scheduled to appear nightly through December 24.

Illuminated floats light up downtown at the GM Financial Parade of Lights, marking the start of Fort Worth’s holiday season

GM Financial Parade of Lights

Where: Downtown Fort Worth

When: November 22, 2026

Why Go: Downtown Fort Worth welcomes the holiday season with one of Texas's largest illuminated Christmas parades. More than 100 decorated floats, marching bands, equestrian groups, and festive performers travel through the city's streets, culminating in an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. The procession draws thousands of spectators and transforms downtown into a lively celebration of lights, music, and Christmas traditions.

Event Details

Good to Know: Sidewalk viewing is free, while reserved Street Seats are available for purchase. The parade follows a roughly 1.6-mile route, and downtown streets close ahead of the event, so arrive early or consider using public transportation.

Grapevine's 38th Annual Carol of Lights

Where: Historic Main Street, 636 South Main Street, Grapevine

When: November 23, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Why Go: Grapevine officially launches its Christmas Capital of Texas season with the 38th Annual Carol of Lights, a festive celebration along Historic Main Street. Live holiday music, family activities, seasonal decorations, and an appearance by Santa lead up to the illumination of the city's Christmas displays. The event marks the beginning of 40 days filled with more than 1,400 holiday activities, reinforcing Grapevine's reputation as one of Texas's premier Christmas destinations.

Event Details

Good to Know: General admission is free. Families can explore activities such as the Christmas-themed bounce houses and snow hill before the evening lighting celebration.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Avenue, Dallas

When: November 25–29, 2026

Why Go: One of Broadway's most popular holiday productions comes to Dallas for a five-day engagement at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Based on Dr. Seuss' beloved Christmas story, the musical follows the Grinch's attempt to steal Christmas from the residents of Whoville, featuring elaborate costumes, whimsical sets, and familiar songs including "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas."

Tickets: November 25 | November 27 | November 28 | November 29

Good to Know: The production runs approximately 85 minutes without an intermission and is recommended for all ages. Multiple performances are scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend, including morning, afternoon, and evening showtimes.

Prairie Lights at Lynn Creek Park

Where: Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie

When: November 26–December 31, 2026

Why Go: Prairie Lights returns to Grand Prairie with approximately four million lights illuminating a two-mile drive-through route. Hundreds of glowing displays, elaborate light tunnels, and festive scenes create one of the region's largest Christmas light experiences. The attraction has become a Thanksgiving-weekend tradition for North Texas families, offering a memorable holiday outing from the comfort of their own vehicle.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The attraction operates nightly from 6 to 10 p.m., with admission sold per vehicle. Lines can be longer during weekends and holiday periods, so visiting earlier in the evening or on a weekday may make for a smoother experience.

Dallas Theater Center's A Christmas Carol

Where: Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora Street, Dallas

When: November 27–December 27, 2026

Why Go: Dallas Theater Center brings Charles Dickens's beloved Christmas story to the stage in a visually rich production at the Wyly Theatre. Adapted by Kevin Moriarty and directed by Alex Organ, the performance follows Ebenezer Scrooge through visits from the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Atmospheric staging, music, and theatrical effects bring the familiar tale of generosity and redemption to life, making this one of Dallas's signature holiday theater traditions.

Tickets

Good to Know: The production runs approximately 90 minutes without an intermission. It includes loud sounds, theatrical haze, and flashing lights.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth

When: November 27–28, 2026

Why Go: The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra brings its annual Christmas celebration to Bass Performance Hall, filling one of North Texas's most beautiful theaters with orchestral renditions of holiday classics. The festive program includes traditional carols, audience singalongs, and an appearance by Santa Claus. With its grand architecture and acclaimed musicians, Bass Performance Hall provides a memorable setting for one of Fort Worth's signature holiday concerts.

Tickets: November 27 | November 28

Good to Know: Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Bass Performance Hall is located in Sundance Square, within walking distance of downtown restaurants and bars for dinner before the concert.

Avant Chamber Ballet's The Nutcracker with Live Orchestra

Where: Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street, Dallas

When: November 28–December 6, 2026

Why Go: Avant Chamber Ballet returns to the Dallas Arts District with a traditional production of The Nutcracker, accompanied by the Dallas Chamber Symphony. Choreographed by Paul Mejia, the performance follows Clara and the Nutcracker Prince through a magical world of battling mice, swirling snowflakes, and the Land of Sweets. Tchaikovsky's celebrated score is performed live, bringing an added richness to one of the holiday season's most recognizable ballet productions.

Tickets:November 28 | November 29 | December 4 | December 5 | December 6

Good to Know: November performances are scheduled for November 28 at 2 and 7 p.m. and November 29 at 2 p.m. The production runs approximately one hour and 50 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

Candlelight Jazz: Tribute to Frank Sinatra at The Joule

Candlelight Jazz: Tribute to Frank Sinatra at The Joule

Where: The Joule, 1530 Main Street, Dallas

When: November 29, 2026

Why Go: Downtown Dallas's luxurious Joule hotel hosts an intimate candlelit tribute to Frank Sinatra, bringing the timeless sound of American jazz standards to an atmospheric setting. A live band performs classics including "Fly Me to the Moon," "My Way," "New York, New York," and "The Way You Look Tonight."

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The concert lasts approximately 60 minutes and welcomes audiences ages 8 and older. Doors open 45 minutes before the performance, and late entry is not permitted once the music begins.