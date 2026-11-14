Healthcare hiring around Republic, MO is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to high-tech pharmacy work. Here are several solid roles you can apply for this week.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Springfield, MO (commutable from Republic)

(commutable from Republic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with Physical Therapists helping patients regain strength and mobility in a supportive rehab team. Great fit if you have a PTA associate degree, state license, and BLS, and want a role with strong benefits and growth in a large hospital system.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Republic, MO (Central Fill Pharmacy)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3pm–3am)

Salary: $85,000 – $150,000/year + bonus eligible

High-paying pharmacist role in a highly automated central fill facility, focused on prescription accuracy and backend operations (not retail counter work). Includes relocation and licensure assistance, strong Walmart benefits, and a chance to work with cutting-edge pharmacy tech.

Employer: Christian Servants Home Care Missouri, LLC

Location: Brookline, MO (near Republic)

(near Republic) Type: Part-time (about 14 hrs/week, Wed & Fri day shift)

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily tasks, rides to errands, and companionship. Good option if you’re compassionate, have a driver’s license, reliable transportation, and can pass a background check; prior caregiving experience is helpful but not required.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.