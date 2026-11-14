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📢 Apply for Talbot Hill Dual Language Kindergarten 2027
📢 Apply for Talbot Hill Dual Language Kindergarten for Fall 2027
Talbot Hill Elementary is the only Dual Language (DL) school in the Renton School District.
Families who want their child in the Dual Language kindergarten program in fall 2027 must submit an application. This process is only for:
- Students who live within Renton School District boundaries, or
- Children of full‑time Renton School District employees.
If there are more applications than available spots, the district will run a lottery to decide who gets in and will also create a waitlist.
The district also provides information on:
- Who can apply
- When and how to apply
- Lottery priorities and waitlist
- How you’ll know if enrollment is complete
- What to do if you don’t have internet access
- Transportation
Check the district’s Dual Language application page for the full steps and timelines.
More Info: Dual Language Application and Lottery Process / Pr...
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