📢 Apply for Talbot Hill Dual Language Kindergarten for Fall 2027

Talbot Hill Elementary is the only Dual Language (DL) school in the Renton School District.

Families who want their child in the Dual Language kindergarten program in fall 2027 must submit an application. This process is only for:

Students who live within Renton School District boundaries , or

, or Children of full‑time Renton School District employees.

If there are more applications than available spots, the district will run a lottery to decide who gets in and will also create a waitlist.

The district also provides information on:

Who can apply

When and how to apply

Lottery priorities and waitlist

How you’ll know if enrollment is complete

What to do if you don’t have internet access

Transportation

Check the district’s Dual Language application page for the full steps and timelines.