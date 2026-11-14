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📢 2027 Talbot Hill Spanish Dual Language lottery dates set
📢 Dual language Spanish program lottery opening at Talbot Hill
Renton Schools offers a Spanish dual language program at Talbot Hill Elementary. The program started in September 2024 with kindergarten and will add one grade each year until 5th grade in 2029.
In this program, Spanish- and English-speaking students learn together with the goal of becoming fully bilingual. Classes are designed to keep a balance of:
- Spanish-speaking students receiving multilingual learner services
- Students who are already proficient in English
The Talbot Hill Dual Language lottery application period opens on Tuesday, January 19, 2027.
The lottery will be run on:
- March 10, 2027
- April 14, 2027
- May 12, 2027
New to Renton School District? Families of students who are new to the district must also complete the Renton School District online New Student Enrollment (NSOE), available starting January 2027. This is separate from the Talbot Hill Dual Language lottery application.
More Info: Dual Language Education/Educacion de Lenguaje Dual...
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