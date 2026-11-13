Renton’s creative scene is buzzing, especially around Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast. If you’re into games, fantasy art, or UX, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hasbro, Inc. (Wizards of the Coast)

Hasbro, Inc. (Wizards of the Coast) Location: Renton, WA (hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid: in office Tue–Thu) Salary: $89,700 – $149,400 USD

Type: Full-time

If you know Magic’s rules inside and out, this role lets you shape how new cards and mechanics work across paper and digital play. You’ll write and update official rules, support designers and engineers, and help keep the Magic experience clear and fun for players.

Employer: Hasbro, Inc. (Wizards of the Coast)

Hasbro, Inc. (Wizards of the Coast) Location: Renton, WA (3 days a week in office)

(3 days a week in office) Salary: $143,400 – $230,400 USD

Type: Full-time

Lead UX for the digital tools behind D&D Beyond and design experiences for millions of D&D players and Dungeon Masters. This is a senior role owning complex feature areas, design systems, and cross-team strategy for the D&D digital ecosystem.

Employer: Hasbro, Inc. (Wizards of the Coast)

Hasbro, Inc. (Wizards of the Coast) Location: Renton, WA (hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid: in office Tue–Thu) Salary: $115,800 – $173,700 USD

Type: Full-time

Guide the look of Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond cards by commissioning and directing freelance fantasy illustrators. You’ll blend partner brand IP with Magic’s visual style, manage a high volume of art, and keep final card art on-brand and print-ready.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your portfolio or resume, and apply soon so you’re in the early batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.