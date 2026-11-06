undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Renton Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles
Renton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human medicine to animal care. Here are several solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady, in-person work.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Highlands Family Dental Center
- Location: Renton, WA
- Type: Full-time (3 days/week)
- Pay: From $70.00/hour
Owner-operated, fully digital office with a tight-knit team and predictable scheduling that respects your time. Comes with health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and employee discounts, plus support for continuing education.
Kennel Assistant
- Employer: Eastside Veterinary Associates
- Location: Renton/Newcastle area, WA
- Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $21.57 – $24.00/hour
Hands-on role with dogs and cats at a busy small animal hospital voted “Best Vet” for 14 years. Great fit if you love animals and want on-the-job training, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and uniform allowance.
Phlebotomist I
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Renton, WA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, rotational weekends
- Pay: $24.15 – $28.75/hour
Steady daytime schedule drawing and processing specimens at a major lab company. Offers Day 1 medical (30+ hrs), dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, education assistance, and career growth, plus strong wellness and mental health programs.
Surgical Technologist (Surg/Scrub Tech) – Per Diem
- Employer: Proliance Surgeons – Surgery Center at Valley
- Location: Renton, WA
- Type: Per diem
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive package with health coverage, 401(k) with match and profit share, PTO (see employer careers page for details)
Support surgeons in the OR by handling instruments, supplies, and equipment before, during, and after surgery. Ideal if you’ve completed an accredited surgical tech program and want flexible hours in a team-focused surgery center.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.