🏥 Renton Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Renton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human medicine to animal care. Here are several solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: Highlands Family Dental Center

Highlands Family Dental Center Location: Renton, WA

Type: Full-time (3 days/week)

Pay: From $70.00/hour

Owner-operated, fully digital office with a tight-knit team and predictable scheduling that respects your time. Comes with health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and employee discounts, plus support for continuing education.

Employer: Eastside Veterinary Associates

Eastside Veterinary Associates Location: Renton/Newcastle area, WA

Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)

Pay: $21.57 – $24.00/hour

Hands-on role with dogs and cats at a busy small animal hospital voted “Best Vet” for 14 years. Great fit if you love animals and want on-the-job training, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and uniform allowance.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Renton, WA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, rotational weekends

Pay: $24.15 – $28.75/hour

Steady daytime schedule drawing and processing specimens at a major lab company. Offers Day 1 medical (30+ hrs), dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, education assistance, and career growth, plus strong wellness and mental health programs.

Employer: Proliance Surgeons – Surgery Center at Valley

Proliance Surgeons – Surgery Center at Valley Location: Renton, WA

Type: Per diem

Pay/Benefits: Competitive package with health coverage, 401(k) with match and profit share, PTO (see employer careers page for details)

Support surgeons in the OR by handling instruments, supplies, and equipment before, during, and after surgery. Ideal if you’ve completed an accredited surgical tech program and want flexible hours in a team-focused surgery center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.