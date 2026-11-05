🏥 Renton, WA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Renton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital admin to hands-on caregiving and fitness coaching. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Providence Health

Providence Health Location: Renton, WA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $26.94 – $32.44 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, vision insurance

Help patients get started on the right foot by handling intake, insurance checks, and medical records. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, know medical terms and insurance basics, and like being the calm, organized person at the front of the care team.

Employer: AffordCare Senior Services

AffordCare Senior Services Location: Renton, WA

Type: Full-time (single 24-hour weekly shift), in person

Pay: $25.00 per hour

One steady 24-hour shift each week (Friday 6:00 AM – Saturday 6:00 AM) with a single private-pay memory care client. Great if you’re a WA-certified CNA or HCA with dementia experience who wants predictable hours and the chance to build a real bond with one person.

Employer: LA Fitness

LA Fitness Location: Renton, WA

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $31.45 – $37.87 per hour

Coach clients one-on-one and in small groups to get stronger and healthier. Ideal if you love fitness, have (or can get) CPR/first aid and training credentials, and enjoy motivating people while helping them train safely.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—jobs like these often lead to more chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.