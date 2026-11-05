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Renton
🛒 Several Renton Customer Service Jobs Paying Around $20+/hr
5 days ago
Renton has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, many with flexible hours and nice perks. If you like talking with people and keeping busy, these are worth a look.
Saltwater Aquarium Hobby Store Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Barrier Reef Aquariums
- Location: Renton, WA (in person)
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (8–16 hrs/week, Wed–Sun)
Love reef tanks? This locally owned shop needs a hands-on hobbyist to help clean and maintain aquariums, test water, and assist customers. Flexible schedule, employee discount, and chances to grow into higher-paying aquarium service work.
Club Staff
- Employer: LA Fitness
- Location: Renton, WA (in person)
- Pay: From $21.57 per hour + commissions
- Type: Part-time
Be the friendly face at the front desk, greeting members and guests and possibly helping in the Kids Klub. Good fit if you like a gym environment and want hourly pay plus commission opportunities.
Budtender
- Employer: BUDDY'S CANNABIS
- Location: Renton, WA (in person)
- Pay: $21.57 per hour
- Type: Part-time
Help customers choose cannabis products, explain effects and usage, and run the register. Great for someone with retail experience who enjoys educating customers and working in a fast-paced, specialty shop.
Retail Cashier / Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Jacksons / ExtraMile
- Location: Renton, WA – 17941 108th Ave SE (in person)
- Pay: $21.57–$22.57 per hour (extra $1/hr for overnights)
- Type: Part-time, 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m., incl. weekends & holidays
Run the register, keep the store stocked and clean, and help customers at this busy convenience store. Perks include same-day pay, fuel and store discounts, profit sharing, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.
Merchandising Assistant Manager
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1222 Bronson Way N, Renton, WA 98057
- Pay: $25.00–$25.75 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, freight flow, and merchandising while helping lead the team. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.
Studio Operations & Member Experience Associate
- Employer: Imagine Hot Yoga & Wellness
- Location: Fairwood / Renton, WA (in person)
- Pay: $19.85–$22.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (8–16 hrs/week; Fri evenings & Sundays required)
Front-desk role at a local yoga and wellness studio, handling check-ins, memberships, light cleaning, and member support. Includes a complimentary all-access membership and a community-focused, small-business vibe.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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