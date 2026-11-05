🛒 Several Renton Customer Service Jobs Paying Around $20+/hr

Renton has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, many with flexible hours and nice perks. If you like talking with people and keeping busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Barrier Reef Aquariums

Barrier Reef Aquariums Location: Renton, WA (in person)

(in person) Pay: $20.00–$21.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (8–16 hrs/week, Wed–Sun)

Love reef tanks? This locally owned shop needs a hands-on hobbyist to help clean and maintain aquariums, test water, and assist customers. Flexible schedule, employee discount, and chances to grow into higher-paying aquarium service work.

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Renton, WA (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $21.57 per hour + commissions

Type: Part-time

Be the friendly face at the front desk, greeting members and guests and possibly helping in the Kids Klub. Good fit if you like a gym environment and want hourly pay plus commission opportunities.

Employer: BUDDY'S CANNABIS

Location: Renton, WA (in person)

(in person) Pay: $21.57 per hour

Type: Part-time

Help customers choose cannabis products, explain effects and usage, and run the register. Great for someone with retail experience who enjoys educating customers and working in a fast-paced, specialty shop.

Employer: Jacksons / ExtraMile

Location: Renton, WA – 17941 108th Ave SE (in person)

(in person) Pay: $21.57–$22.57 per hour (extra $1/hr for overnights)

(extra for overnights) Type: Part-time, 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m., incl. weekends & holidays

Run the register, keep the store stocked and clean, and help customers at this busy convenience store. Perks include same-day pay, fuel and store discounts, profit sharing, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1222 Bronson Way N, Renton, WA 98057

Pay: $25.00–$25.75 per hour

Type: Full-time

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, freight flow, and merchandising while helping lead the team. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: Imagine Hot Yoga & Wellness

Location: Fairwood / Renton, WA (in person)

(in person) Pay: $19.85–$22.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (8–16 hrs/week; Fri evenings & Sundays required)

Front-desk role at a local yoga and wellness studio, handling check-ins, memberships, light cleaning, and member support. Includes a complimentary all-access membership and a community-focused, small-business vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.