📅 Rensselaer launches varsity boys ice hockey in 2026–27

Rensselaer City School District is adding Boys Varsity Ice Hockey for the first time.

Two Rensselaer students, Liam Darby ’28 and Owen Darby ’28, will skate with the Hawks Hockey Club, a long‑time Section 2 combined team. The Hawks include players from Rensselaer, Niskayuna, Mechanicville, Schoharie, Greater Amsterdam, and Broadalbin‑Perth.

The first game is on November 24 against Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa. Home games will be played at the M&T Bank Center in Schenectady, home of Union College.

Athletic Director Bill Spath says joining the hockey merger opens new chances for Rensselaer students to try hockey or keep playing while staying at Rensselaer High School.

If you have a student interested in hockey, keep an eye on RCSD athletics for details on how to get involved and come out to cheer on the Hawks this season.