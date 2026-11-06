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East Greenbush

Free Veterans Breakfast in East Greenbush Sunday

7 days ago
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Rensselaer County will host its annual Veterans Breakfast on Sunday at the Melvin Roads American Legion in East Greenbush. The breakfast is free for all veterans and their immediate family members.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rensselaer County

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