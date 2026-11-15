Reno’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like leading teams and growing territories. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Reno, NV (Flexible worker location within authorized states)

(Flexible worker location within authorized states) Type: Full-time, Director/Senior Director

Salary: $194,700 – $251,900/year

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, ~20% travel

This is a high-impact leadership role owning public affairs strategy across Nevada. You’ll work with government and community leaders, oversee media and crisis communications, and lead internal teams on major communication and community initiatives.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (uncapped earnings with incentives)

You’ll build a book of business through CPAs and referrals, selling payroll, HR, and benefits solutions to small businesses. Good fit if you have 1–5 years of sales experience, like fast sales cycles, and want strong training and growth.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Reno, NV area (also open to Sacramento or Santa Rosa)

(also open to Sacramento or Santa Rosa) Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own a multi-state territory focused on cycling, fitness, audio, and outdoor/hunting products. Expect 50–75% travel, dealer training, trade shows, and hitting sales targets while growing specialty retail relationships.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a boutique business branch, manage a small team, and drive outbound sales to local businesses. This role blends people leadership, community networking, and hands-on sales in business banking products and services.

Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. Location: Reno, NV (supports Reno & Boise; ~50% travel)

(supports Reno & Boise; ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,738 – $131,588/year + commission

Lead a team managing key accounts with revenues from $25K–$250K, focusing on upsell, cross-sell, and retention. Great for experienced B2B sales leaders who like coaching reps, working with industrial/MRO customers, and owning regional growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.