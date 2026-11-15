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Reno
💻 Several Reno IT & Cyber Roles, Many With Strong Pay & Perks
5 days ago
Reno’s tech scene is busy right now, from hands-on cabling work to senior cloud and cybersecurity roles. Here are a few solid options if you’re looking to level up your IT career in the area.
Sr. Integrations Engineer (EDI / Azure)
- Employer: Echo Global Logistics
- Location: Reno, NV (listed as #Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This senior role owns Echo’s EDI X12 and API integrations across Azure Logic Apps, API Management, Integration Accounts, and Function Apps (C#). Great fit if you have 5+ years integration experience, strong C#/XSLT, and want to lead complex logistics integrations while mentoring other engineers.
Technician II – Structured Cabling ($2,500 Sign-on)
- Employer: IES Communications
- Location: Reno, NV (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.00–$31.00/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus
Lead small crews doing voice/data cabling, build out network closets, and handle testing and troubleshooting. Good match if you’ve got 2+ years in telecom/cabling, can read blueprints, and like overtime opportunities plus full benefits.
Project Lead – Structured Cabling ($3,500 Sign-on)
- Employer: IES Communications
- Location: McCarran, NV (travel from Reno area, Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32.00–$40.00/hour + $3,500 sign-on bonus
Step up into leading major cabling projects with multiple crews, handling schedules, quality checks, and customer meetings. Ideal if you have 3+ years telecom experience, some supervisory background, can terminate fiber, and want full benefits after 30 days.
Clinical Workflow Specialist (EHR / Epic-focused)
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience)
Bridge IT and clinical teams by improving EHR workflows for providers and staff, with a big focus on Epic training, optimization, and change management. Great for someone with 3+ years in ambulatory clinics, strong EHR experience, and a love for teaching and process improvement.
Sr. Cybersecurity Governance & Compliance Specialist
- Employer: Legrand – Power & Thermal Management
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own cybersecurity governance and compliance across multiple businesses, including ISO 27001, product security, audits, and customer questionnaires. Best for someone with 5+ years in security governance/compliance, who’s comfortable coordinating across teams and working with frameworks like ISO 27001, NIST, IEC 62443.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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