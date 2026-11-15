Reno’s research scene is busy right now, from archaeology in the Great Basin to cutting‑edge AI for manufacturing and high‑level toxicology leadership. If you’re in science or engineering and open to a move (or a new lab), these are worth a look.

Employer: WestLand, a Trinity Consultants Team

WestLand, a Trinity Consultants Team Location: Reno, NV (office base; fieldwork across the West)

(office base; fieldwork across the West) Salary: $30.00 – $39.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead and coordinate archaeological surveys, testing, monitoring, and data recovery projects across the Great Basin and Colorado Plateau. You’ll supervise field crews, write technical reports, travel with paid drive time, per diem, and single-occupancy hotels, and work in a multidisciplinary environmental consulting team.

Employer: WestLand, a Trinity Consultants Team

WestLand, a Trinity Consultants Team Location: Reno, NV

Salary: $95,000 – $109,000/year

Type: Full-time

Oversee full archaeology projects from proposal and budgeting through fieldwork and reporting, while serving as Principal Investigator on compliance projects. This is a senior role with client-facing work, staff mentoring, business development, and a clear career path inside a growing cultural resources group.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Reno, NV or Seattle, WA

Salary: Expected $123,600 – $183,600 (Washington only; range may differ by state)

Expected (Washington only; range may differ by state) Type: Full-time

Senior cultural resources leader role guiding WSP’s Architectural History practice across the Western U.S. You’ll direct complex preservation projects, lead multidisciplinary teams, drive business development, and mentor staff while ensuring compliance with NHPA, NEPA, CEQA, and related regulations.

Employer: Charles River Laboratories

Location: Reno, NV (fully onsite)

Salary: $210,000 – $235,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead the site toxicology organization at a major preclinical CRO, overseeing scientific strategy, GLP study quality, and toxicology operations. This role sits on the Global Toxicology Governance Committee and site leadership team, with responsibility for scientific direction, client relationships, and team development.

Employer: University of Nevada, Reno

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Competitive, per UNR Postdoctoral Scholar pay scale

Competitive, per UNR pay scale Type: Full-time, 1-year appointment (possible extension)

Join UNR’s School of Mechanical, Industrial and Materials Engineering to develop data-driven tools for CAD, 3D geometry, manufacturability, and simulation surrogates under Prof. Sara Shonkwiler. You’ll lead projects, publish, help with grants, and mentor students in an R1 university with strong HPC and advanced manufacturing facilities.

If one of these sparks your interest, click through, skim the full posting, and get your materials ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.