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Reno
👔 Reno NV Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Reno’s leadership job market is busy right now, from hands-on nonprofit boards to heavy civil construction and tech-focused city roles. Here are several solid management options if you’re ready to step up.
Board Member – Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (via Sierra Executive Solutions Inc)
- Employer: Sierra Executive Solutions Inc (recruiting for Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada)
- Location: Reno, NV (Northern Nevada residents only)
- Type: Part-time, volunteer (unpaid)
- Salary: Unpaid volunteer role
This is a very hands-on nonprofit board seat focused on repairing homes and revitalizing communities. Expect strategic governance, fundraising (give/raise $2,500 per year), and active committee work over a 3-year term.
Community Manager
- Employer: Sun Communities & Sun Outdoors
- Location: Reno, NV (on-site, housing provided)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $60,000 per year
You’ll run the day-to-day of a residential community: operations, leasing, rent collection, team leadership, and resident satisfaction. Role includes on-site housing, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and lots of growth potential.
General Manager
- Employer: Five Guys
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Listed as Internship (functions as a full GM role)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy restaurant, owning staffing, training, service quality, and financial performance. Perks include competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free meals, and growth opportunities for managers who like a fast-paced, hands-on environment.
Operations Program Manager
- Employer: LUXSHARE-ICT
- Location: Reno, NV (with domestic/international travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior operations role leading customer-facing manufacturing builds and factory readiness across multiple sites. Ideal if you have 5+ years in operations/program management, OEM/ODM experience, and want to sit between customer operations and global factories; includes medical, 401(k), pension, and PTO.
Team Lead, Market Operations
- Employer: Carvana
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed (full-time salaried)
You’ll run the local Carvana hub, leading Customer Advocates, overseeing logistics, and keeping operations and customer experience on point. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and strong internal promotion culture.
Project Manager I
- Employer: Metcalf Builders, Inc.
- Location: Reno, NV (office + construction sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
First-level full Project Manager role handling one main commercial construction project or several small ones. You’ll manage budget, schedule, subcontractors, contracts, and client communication, with mentoring from a Senior PM and a clear path to PM2.
Senior Project Manager / Estimator – Heavy Civil Construction
- Employer: Pokrajac Corporation
- Location: Reno, NV (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $160,000 per year (DOE)
Lead heavy civil projects and/or estimating for earthwork, grading, and underground utilities. This senior role offers high pay, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, and PTO, and is ideal if you have 10+ years in heavy civil and want big-project responsibility.
Management Analyst – Department of Information Technology (Internal Only)
- Employer: City of Reno – Information Technology Department
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time, promotional (internal classified employees only)
- Salary: Not listed
If you already work for the City, this is a chance to move up by managing IT budget, contracts, purchasing, and analysis. Requires a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and 2 years of professional admin/management analysis, with an exam process and an application deadline of November 22, 2026.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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