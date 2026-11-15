Reno’s leadership job market is busy right now, from hands-on nonprofit boards to heavy civil construction and tech-focused city roles. Here are several solid management options if you’re ready to step up.

Employer: Sierra Executive Solutions Inc (recruiting for Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada )

Sierra Executive Solutions Inc (recruiting for ) Location: Reno, NV (Northern Nevada residents only)

Type: Part-time, volunteer (unpaid)

Salary: Unpaid volunteer role

This is a very hands-on nonprofit board seat focused on repairing homes and revitalizing communities. Expect strategic governance, fundraising (give/raise $2,500 per year), and active committee work over a 3-year term.

Employer: Sun Communities & Sun Outdoors

Location: Reno, NV (on-site, housing provided)

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $60,000 per year

You’ll run the day-to-day of a residential community: operations, leasing, rent collection, team leadership, and resident satisfaction. Role includes on-site housing, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and lots of growth potential.

Employer: Five Guys

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Listed as Internship (functions as a full GM role)

Listed as (functions as a full GM role) Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy restaurant, owning staffing, training, service quality, and financial performance. Perks include competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free meals, and growth opportunities for managers who like a fast-paced, hands-on environment.

Employer: LUXSHARE-ICT

Location: Reno, NV (with domestic/international travel)

(with domestic/international travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior operations role leading customer-facing manufacturing builds and factory readiness across multiple sites. Ideal if you have 5+ years in operations/program management, OEM/ODM experience, and want to sit between customer operations and global factories; includes medical, 401(k), pension, and PTO.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (full-time salaried)

You’ll run the local Carvana hub, leading Customer Advocates, overseeing logistics, and keeping operations and customer experience on point. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and strong internal promotion culture.

Employer: Metcalf Builders, Inc.

Location: Reno, NV (office + construction sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

First-level full Project Manager role handling one main commercial construction project or several small ones. You’ll manage budget, schedule, subcontractors, contracts, and client communication, with mentoring from a Senior PM and a clear path to PM2.

Employer: Pokrajac Corporation

Location: Reno, NV (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $160,000 per year (DOE)

Lead heavy civil projects and/or estimating for earthwork, grading, and underground utilities. This senior role offers high pay, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, and PTO, and is ideal if you have 10+ years in heavy civil and want big-project responsibility.

Employer: City of Reno – Information Technology Department

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, promotional (internal classified employees only)

Salary: Not listed

If you already work for the City, this is a chance to move up by managing IT budget, contracts, purchasing, and analysis. Requires a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and 2 years of professional admin/management analysis, with an exam process and an application deadline of November 22, 2026.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.